Sony bought Insomniac Games for around $ 229 million last August

Insomniac Games is known for many great games, from Rachet and Clank, the resistance franchise, to their most acclaimed title – Marvel’s Spider-Man.

It was announced last summer that Sony had bought the company and made it an exclusive developer for Sony. The news was a bit big, as companies simply don’t buy development studios, but with the critical success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, there’s really no reason why they shouldn’t have bought them.

At the time, however, nobody knew how much the purchase would cost. Thanks to a new announcement by the US securities and commission department about Dualshockers, we now know how much it cost Sony. The filing for the purchase of Insomniac Games cost the mega-company Sony around $ 229 million! That’s a lot of money, but with Insomniac Games selling about 13 million units of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the purchase seems like a good investment!

Sony is very keen to create and produce great titles for the PlayStation 4. The developers have just taken another big step into the lineup, and PS4 fans should be excited. With Insomniac Games now part of the Sony brand, fans should expect more Spider-Man content in the future, which will be absolutely amazing!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now exclusively available for the PlayStation 4. Are you a fan of the Spider-Man PS4 title? Excited for a sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: U.S. securities and commission via DualShockers