Sony, Amazon falls away from major European technical show about virus

LONDON (AP) – Sony and Amazon are the newest companies that are withdrawing from a major European technology exchange due to the fear of the outbreak of the new corona virus.

Sony said Monday that it is scrapping its appearance at Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest trade fair for mobile industry, this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Instead, the company launches its latest devices through its YouTube channel on February 24, the first day of the show.

“Because we attach the utmost importance to the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we made the difficult decision not to participate in participation and participation anymore,” Sony said in a statement.

Amazon is withdrawing “because of the outbreak and continuing concerns about the new corona virus,” the e-commerce giant said in a brief statement.

GSMA, the organizer of the show, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said Sunday that it was “as planned” to progress with the event, and outlined additional health and safety measures.

They include banning visitors from the Chinese province of Hubei, where the outbreak occurred, where people who have been to China have to prove that they left at least 14 days earlier and perform temperature screening.

“We face a constantly evolving situation that requires rapid adaptability,” the GSMA said. It was already planning to intensify the cleaning and disinfection measures, to recommend a “no handshake policy” and to ensure that speakers do not use the same microphone.

Last week, Swedish equipment maker Ericsson, one of the show’s largest exhibitors, stopped, along with South Korean electronics giant LG and graphic chip manufacturer Nvidia. The Chinese ZTE has since been scaled back by dropping its press conference.

More than 100,000 people, including 5,000-6,000 from China, generally participate in the Mobile World Congress and organizers expected similar numbers this year.

