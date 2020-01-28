Sony again delays the unrecorded film after the newest director gets out

The Uncharted film will be one of the longest films ever released, as there always seems to be a different problem for the film. A recent report by the Hollywood Reporter has detailed that Sony has pushed back the Uncharted film again.

The delay is not significant, but it is still a delay. The film without charts will now be released three months later from the specified date. Sony has brought the film forward to March 5, 2021. No director is currently assigned to the highly anticipated film.

The film’s newest director was Travis Knight, whom you may know from his time as a director of the Bumblebee film. Sony had the director take over the Uncharted film, in which Tom Holland, the actor of Spider-Man, took on the role of a young Nathan Drake. However, Travis Knight left the project at the end of last year due to planning conflicts.

The Hollywood reporter has noticed that Sony Venom and Zombieland have director Ruben Fleischer in mind for the film. It is not known whether Fleischer is interested in the project or not. The Uncharted series is one of the best in the video game industry, but for some reason, Sony can’t get the ball rolling for the film’s counterpart.

It will be exciting to finally see if the film will ever come out, but at the speed we expect it will take a little longer before we get there. Are you looking forward to the upcoming Uncharted film? Do you think Sony should just discard it? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter