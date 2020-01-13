Sons of former Patriots players vying for national title

Kevin Faulk, LSU Player Development Director

Kevin Faulk, member of the Patriots Hall of Famer, has been Director of Player Development for LSU since January 2018.

Originally from Carencro, Louisiana, he played for the Tigers and graduated in 1998 as the program’s first rusher.

Faulk has a total of 12 school records, including career rushing yards (4,557) and rushing touchdowns (46). He helped LSU reach three bowl games and won All-America Honors from the Associated Press in 1996.

The 43-year-old is currently working with LSU football players on their educational orientation, social development and overall quality of life to improve their development in the classroom, in the community and on the football field.

Faulk won three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and was elected and inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

He was a second-round pick by the Patriots in 1999, and he spent his 13-year career in the NFL with New England. He appeared in five Super Bowls with the organization before retiring in October 2012.

Faulk scored 33 touchdowns as a professional – 16 rushing, 15 receiving and two kickoff returns. He holds the Patriots’ franchise records for multipurpose sites (12,349) and kickoff returns (4,098).

