SONS OF ANARCHY Creator Kurt Sutter shares his Original Plans for Two Other Spinoff Shows – GeekTyrant

Sons of Anarchy a great show that I enjoyed watching. The spinoff series, Mayans MC, it’s a strong show too! But, creator Kurt Sutter ended up being fired from the series. Before he was fed up, Sutter had plans for a few more spinoff shows set in the Sons of Anarchy Universe.

There were plans for a total of four shows, so Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC would produce shows titled The First Nine and Sam Crow. Sutter shared the following details:

“I had this realization between SOA and Mayans. That there would be 4 shows in SOA mythology. Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC, First Nine, and Sam Crow. First Nine would be a limited series. 9 episodes. end it before we start to tread on the history we created in Sons. Sam Crow would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas. “

Abel and Thomas are two sons of Jax. I would love to see these happen, but we have no idea if they will ever happen because of Sutter’s relationship with Fox. He went on to say:

“I can’t discuss my current situation with Fox, so now I can’t comment on the reality of any of this happening.”

Well, it would be great if these other shows were done. But, we’ll have to wait and see. Want to see these First Nine and Sam Crow shows?