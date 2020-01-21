Sonos will soon end software support for its older speakers

Wireless speaker company Sonos has long talked about making products that last a long time, despite rapidly evolving technology standards that sometimes make connected devices superfluous. Now the device manufacturer from Santa Barbara, California, has to leave some of its older products.

Four of Sonos products lose software support from May. These are some of the company’s oldest speakers and accessories, products introduced between 2006 and 2007. From a technical point of view, they are all supported for the time frame of more than ten years of which Sonos claims that her audio products last a long time. Sonos also says it offers a trade-in program and recycling options for outdated goods.

The four product lines that lose software support in the spring are the original Zone Players (later sold under the names Connect and Connect: Amp); the very first Play: 5 Sonos speaker; the CR200, a physical controller that preceded the operation of the smartphone app; and the Sonos Bridge, which was used to wirelessly connect Sonos speakers before moving that capability to the speakers themselves.

Sonos says that these products have been stretched to their “technical limits” and that “over time, access to services and overall functionality will be disrupted, especially as partners develop their technology.” According to some accounts, products such as the Bridge or the CR200 may have already been half functional due to crashes or the inability to accept the latest software updates.

The CR200 remote control and the original Zone Player setup are some of the Sonos products that no longer accept software updates.

Photo: Sonos

The advantage is that Sonos says that the older speakers and amplifiers still have to work on the same network alongside more modern Sonos speakers. So if you have a first generation Play: 5, for example, you should still be able to use it with a more modern set of Sonos One speakers or the Sonos Beam soundbar.

There is, however, a snag. If you want to update your entire system to the latest software, which you inevitably want to do, that old speaker cannot accept the update. As long as that weak link is in your network, it will happen that all of your Sonos hardware will get the latest software, new functions and bug fixes. You now have three options: Keep your entire Sonos network running on the old software, replace the dud speaker or amplifier with a newer model or isolate that outdated speaker by setting it up on its own discrete Sonos network.

Sonos says it offers a 30 percent discount on every new speaker that will serve as a replacement speaker for one of the older products. It also offers to recycle the old devices for free, but according to company calculations, it says it is more sustainable if customers take their old devices to their local e-cycling centers instead of sending them to Sonos.

Native speakers

Sonos, which has been making wireless audio products for eighteen years, is considered a pioneer in the streaming audio industry. The company claims it designs and develops products that consumers should be able to use for years – unlike, for example, the smartphone industry, which has pushed consumers into one or two year upgrade cycles. But it is hard to say whether Sonos can support that product in the future.

.