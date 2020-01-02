Sonos tries and cannot justify the "recycling mode" that blocks the speakers

Loading...

Sonos was the first to make it easier to set up audio for multiple rooms, but lowering the cost of the speakers wasn't always that easy. Even in the age of Internet-connected speakers from Google and Amazon, Sonos continues to be successful thanks to its commitment to sound quality. However, the company has come under fire because it encourages customers to switch to new speakers – it tends to move the old ones. Sonos’s defense of this practice is also ridiculously incapable.

Even small Sonos speakers can cost several hundred dollars, making Sonos fans hesitant to upgrade their expensive systems. That's why Sonos has implemented the Trade Up program, which gives customers a 30 percent discount on selected new speakers when they recycle the old ones. It may sound like good business at first, but Sonos really wants these old but perfectly functioning speakers to be out of circulation.

Owners have to activate the recycling mode for their old speakers in order to receive the discount, which is actually just a euphemism for self-destruction. After a 21 day countdown, the speaker stops working forever. The e-scrap recycler @atomicthumbs recently drew attention to this bizarre program on Twitter and pointed out that the speakers are fully functional on the hardware side. However, Sonos servers will never allow anyone to activate them again. Some customers have also accidentally triggered the recycling mode to find out that the countdown cannot be stopped. Sonos might as well ask people to take a hammer to their old speakers and throw them in the trash.

This is the most environmentally harmful misuse and waste of perfect hardware I've seen in a recycler in five years.

We could have sold them and made sure they were reused, just as we do with all the working electronics that we can. Now we have to scrap them.

– Ralph Waldo Cybersyn (@atomicthumbs) December 27, 2019

Sonos has attempted to respond and has stated that Sonos users should have access to the latest features at a reasonable price. “For those who choose to trade new products, we felt that the most responsible measure was not to introduce them to new customers again, who may not have the context of products that are more than 10 years old, and not in be able to deliver the expected Sonos experience, ”says Sonos.

Sonos therefore claims this is better for consumers, since nobody will end up with speakers that don't have modern features. It's an interesting angle, but it ends up falling flat because it promotes wasteful disposal of work tools. Old Sonos speakers are often worth more than discounts, and that's more environmentally friendly. As mentioned earlier, the best way to recycle an electronic device is to give it to someone else or to prepare it for resale. With Sonos speakers, company policy means that most materials such as plastic end up in a landfill.

(The publisher would like to point out that its primary living room speakers are original Advent speakers that are ~ 40 years old.)

