Sonos sues Google for patent infringement

Sonos filed a lawsuit against Google in two federal courts on Tuesday, claiming that the technology giant has deliberately copied its patented speakers for home speakers, the New York Times reports. The company seeks financial damage and a ban on the sale of Google speakers, smartphones and laptops in the US.

The lawsuits have been filed with the federal court in Los Angeles, California, and with the International Trade Commission of the United States.

“Google has clearly and deliberately copied our patented technology,” Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, told The Times. “Despite our repeated and extensive efforts over the past years, Google has not shown any willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We have no choice but to litigate.”

Sonos was a pioneer in the field of network audio, but the speakers have been overshadowed by the Google Home and Amazon Echo in recent years. Google and Amazon have offered their smart speakers for a fraction of the cost of a Sonos speaker, which floods the market with devices to bring customers to their respective digital ecosystems.

Sonos believes, according to the Times, that Amazon has also violated its patents, but could not take the risk of suing both technological giants at the same time.

In statements to the Times, both Google and Amazon have disputed Sonos’ claims.

