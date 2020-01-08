Sonos sues Google for alleged technology violation

Loading...

Home speaker company Sonos filed a lawsuit against Google on Tuesday, alleging that the tech giant has taken Sonos’ patented technology for its own products, reports the New York Times.

According to court documents obtained by The Verge, Google had access to Sonos patented technology through a 2013 partnership and has infringed Sonos patents since 2015 through more than a dozen products, including flagship Pixel phones from Google and various Google Home devices.

Sonos alleged that Google subsidized the prices of its counterfeit products, flooding the market with cheaper options that hurt their business. Google’s cheapest smart speaker, the Google Home Mini, has a base price of $ 49 and is currently on sale for $ 25, while Sonos’ cheapest speaker costs $ 179. The lawsuit also claims that the damage caused by the alleged breach of Google is increased as the company collects user data that further strengthens its advertising and search services.

Sonos believes that Google and Amazon have both infringed Sonos’ patents, but the company is only suing Google because it could not “risk fighting two tech giants in court at the same time,” the Times reported. Sonos takes Google to Federal District Court and the United States International Trade Commission, claiming undisclosed financial damages and a ban on selling Google smartphones, speakers and laptops to the states -United.

The smart speaker space is booming, with tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Google selling all of their own speakers. The Consumer Technology Association has predicted that smart speakers alone will generate about $ 3 billion in revenue for 2019, according to the Association’s mid-year report.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said in a statement that the company has repeatedly warned Google of the alleged violation at least four times since 2016. before filing the complaint. “Google is an important partner with whom we have successfully collaborated for years,” said Spence. “However, Google has blatantly and knowingly copied our patented technology in the creation of its audio products. Despite our repeated and extensive efforts in recent years, Google has shown no willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We have no choice but to plead. “

Google spokesperson Jose Castañeda said in a statement that Google and Sonos have had discussions regarding intellectual property rights, but “dispute these claims and will vigorously defend them”.