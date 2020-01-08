Sonos sued Google for patent infringement

Loading...

According to The New York Times, smart audio company Sonos has sued Google for violating five of its patents.

The listed California audio company Santa Barbara has sued Google before a federal court and the US International Trade Commission. The goal is to block the sale of some Google products (including smart speakers and smartphones) and to collect financial damage.

According to the article, “Sonos passed the effective blueprints on to its speakers” in 2013 to Google, in order to make the services of Google available for these speakers. Sonos had no idea at the time, but Google later launched intelligent speakers that competed directly with Sonos’ offerings. After the Google Speakers hit the market, Sonos employees bought some and used packet sniffing to analyze how the Google Speakers worked together. They said they found out that the speakers used technological solutions that Sonos had previously developed and patented. (They claim to have found this when testing Amazon’s Echo speakers as well.)

Sonos said that it had informed Google several times about the alleged violation in the past few years, but was not prepared to recognize it or to compensate the smaller company appropriately. At one point, Sonos is said to have violated Google’s intellectual property.

Sonos filed a lawsuit against Google with the Central District of California District Court. The Sonos complaint states that the patents cover important aspects of multi-room wireless audio systems, such as setting up a playback device on a wireless local area network, managing and controlling groups of playback devices (e.g., adjusting the group volume of playback) ) Devices and pairing of playback devices for stereo sound) and synchronization of the audio playback within groups of playback devices. “

The Times says Sonos managers believe it’s not just about patents. Those responsible say that Google and Amazon have both used the Sonos dependency to “squeeze the smaller company”. Sonos only sued Google because it couldn’t risk fighting both technology giants at the same time. According to Sonos leadership, Amazon infringed its patents in a similar way to the Echo line of speakers and other devices.

Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, said the following in a public statement:

Google has openly and knowingly copied our patented technology … Despite our repeated and extensive efforts in recent years, Google has shown no willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We have no choice but to argue.

Spence was also asked to testify in the House’s Subcommittee on Antitrust Law about alleged abuses and antitrust violations by major technology companies.

The litigation is not without risks as smaller companies like Sonos have concerns about retaliation. The New York Times report said that when Sonos “tightened its licensing requirements for Google’s technology,” Google set stricter conditions for using Google Assistant on its devices, including a “mandate to provide the proposed name, the design and target state of his future products’ months in advance. Google’s own products compete with those for whom the Silicon Valley giant was looking for this information.

In addition, like many other tech companies, Sonos is dependent on Google and Amazon in other ways. It relies on Google’s promotional products to reach consumers, uses Amazon’s servers, and sells a significant number of its speakers through Amazon. There may be nothing stopping Google or Amazon from using these dependencies for retaliation in the U.S., although there is no evidence to date that they did so against Sonos.

Both Google and Amazon have released statements denying that they have copied Sonos’ technology or infringed its patents. In a comment on The Verge, Google said the following:

We have had numerous discussions with Sonos over the intellectual property rights of both companies over the years, and we are disappointed that Sonos has filed these lawsuits instead of continuing the negotiations in good faith. Google’s technology was developed independently of Google and was not copied by Sonos. We contest these claims and will vigorously defend them.

In the same article from The Verge, Dave Limp is quoted by Amazon:

As long as they and others are different, customers will find them. It’s not about a specific time, price, or set of features. It’s about how you define your brand and what your brand stands for and how it differs. I am very optimistic that Sonos can navigate this way.

However, this can be very difficult because most small businesses need to support Google or Amazon technologies and services, and there may be restrictive rules for how each device works. The Times report on Sonos’ lawsuit states that Sonos has attempted to differentiate itself by having its spokespersons able to respond to verbal prompts for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa at all times, rather than requiring users to use only the to work one or the other. However, Google and Amazon have forced Sonos to give up the idea because they didn’t want their assistants to work directly with competitors, the Sonos executives claim.

It is too early to tell how viable Sonos’ lawsuit is or where it will lead. But one of the most concentrated reasons for frustration across an industry right now is to be dependent on (or even harass) technology giants like Google, Amazon, and Apple. Another complaint by Spotify against Apple to the European Union regulators is that Apple misused its position as an app store gatekeeper to give preferential treatment to Cupertino’s own music streaming app, Apple Music, at Spotify’s expense.

To the industrial workers of a consumer electronics show, which is mainly attended by smaller technology companies who spend a lot of their time, resources and effort to stay close (or actually, depending on who you ask) to monopolies like Google or Amazon. and Apple: Sonos’ efforts to fight alleged bullying look like a feat. But it won’t be an easy fight and victory is not guaranteed. Google is a dangerous dragon trying to kill.