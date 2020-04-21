Sonos owners can now blow up tones from the free streaming radio service

Sonos, the company behind some of the most popular wireless speakers around, is making a big jump in streaming on Sonos Radio.

This is a free, ad-supported streaming service for Sonos hardware owners. Listeners will get access to 60,000 local radio stations as well as original, curated programming from Sonos.

Sonos integrates several internet radio services, including TuneIn and iHeartRadio. Users can access content based on their post code, or simply tune into any station worldwide, such as San Francisco’s SomaFM or Germany’s ByteFM.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXdZvYvbElM (/ embedded)

Then there are the artist stations, marked by people like Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, with no ads. In Yorke’s words: “Here in a new form is my ever-changing compilation / office chart of mine combining what I find recently appealing or moving me, what’s catching me, challenging to me, opening new doors, reminding me of what I may have forgotten, is insanely complex or elegantly simple, violent, funny, messy, heavy or light. “Well, that sounds … eclectic.

More artist stations will be released “in the coming weeks,” courtesy of Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, David Byrne and Third Man Records.

Sonos is also launching Sonos Stations, which is free but ad-supported. They’re genre-inspired, Sonos says, and with names like Concert Hall, Kids Rock, and Hip Hop Archive, they sound a lot like Apple Music stations. Sonos said they regularly refresh and get their hands on it.

Finally, the Sonos Sound System is a Beats 1 radio station that features handpicked music from DJs and artists such as Angel Olsen, JPEGMAFIA, Phoebe Bridger, Jeff Parker (Tortoise), and Vagabon. It also has no ads.

Sonos Radio is the new default for Sonos owners. In a way, it is competing with existing streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. The advantage to Sonos speaker owners is that they can enjoy free music without coughing up extra monthly payments. Of course, Sonos will continue to support over one hundred streaming services as it has in the past.

The new service is only available with Sonos speakers and sounds. Also, streaming quality is 128kbps according to The Verge, which is lower than Spotify (320kbps) and Apple Music (256kbps).

The service has a bit of a staggered launch. Radio broadcasting stations will be available worldwide immediately, as the original program launches in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Australia today, with more countries to follow.

. (tagToTranslate) streaming