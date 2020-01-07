Sonos is suing Google for alleged theft of patented technology

Loading...

It only took seven days, but we have the first big tech fight of 2020 in our hands.

While the entire technology world for CES is in Las Vegas, Sonos has sued Google for patent infringement, the New York Times reported. The speaker company claims Google stole Sonos Tech to power its own popular wireless speakers after the two companies started working together in 2013.

As the Times explained, Google was not yet producing its own speakers at this point. Sonos took a close look at its speaker technology after a partnership that allowed Google’s music technology to work on Sonos speakers. Since then, Google has launched a number of popular smart speakers like the Nest Mini, while Sonos has sold a slightly larger niche product.

Not only does Sonos want Google to pay damages, the company has also filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission calling for a ban on some Google products that are said to have infringed Sonos patents. According to the Times, Sonos has been trying to talk to Google about possible violations since 2016 and decides to sue now as a last resort.

“We have had numerous discussions with Sonos over the intellectual property rights of both companies over the years. We are disappointed that Sonos has filed these lawsuits instead of continuing the negotiations in good faith,” a Google spokesman told Mashable defend them energetic. “

In a statement to Mashable, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said that over the years it had been difficult to work with Google on a patent infringement solution.

“Google is a key partner we have worked with successfully for years, including providing Google Assistant for the Sonos platform last year, but Google has openly and knowingly copied our patented technology when developing its audio products,” said Spence , “Despite our repeated and extensive efforts in recent years, Google has shown no willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We have no choice but to fight in the interests of protecting our inventions and our customers.” and the spirit of innovation that defined Sonos from the start. “

Interestingly, Sonos also has beef with Amazon for the same thing, but chose to sue Google because it would be too difficult to take over both technology giants to carry it. A recent report published by Canalys estimated that Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart speakers had almost three times the market share of Google’s equivalent, although both are popular in and of themselves.

A feud with Google and Amazon could be difficult for Sonos. It’s not nearly as big as either company, but the bigger problem is that Google’s industry-leading advertising network and Amazon’s ubiquitous ecommerce business may potentially generate or even stall Sonos sales.

In other words, Sonos may bite one or both of the hands that feed it. But (alleged) violation is (alleged) violation, so maybe it will work in the speaker’s favor.