The CEO of Sonos has issued a statement in an attempt to clarify a previous controversial announcement. This week, smart speaker manufacturer Sonos announced that May 2020 would mean the end of free updates and upgrades for certain older products. Customers who want to continue using these products can do this for free, but if you have newer Sonos products in your sound system, there is a snag. After May 2020 you have to forgo all future updates for your newer Sonos hardware or create two separate networks, one for older devices and one for your newer speakers.

To be honest, part of the commotion on the internet was caused by misunderstanding. Sonos has promised that you can use old devices after May 2020, but not on the same network as your other Sonos products. This was converted to “Sonos will force you to buy new hardware if you want software upgrades” in some corners of the internet. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has written a blog post to correct the record on several points:

We are working on a way to split your system so that modern products work together and get the latest functions, while older products work together and stay in their current state. We are finalizing this plan and will share more in the coming weeks.

Although we have many great products and features in the pipeline, we want our customers to upgrade to our newest and best products if they are excited about what the new products offer, not because they feel compelled to do so.

There is a rule in The Verge’s report on this subject that I found particularly interesting. Chris Welch writes: “Sonos has insisted that these products, some of which are ten years old, have reached their technological limits.” Those are his words, not Sonos’, but it is an accurate summary of what the company has said. It made me think of my own stereo solution.

Two types of people

My current sound system in the living room differs a bit from every product that Sonos sells. It is built around Advent speakers such as those shown in the image above. The image below is for the Small Advent speaker, but it’s actually the best fit I’ve found online for how my speakers looked like new (s) and with their front covers in a slightly more pristine condition than mine is at the moment. Both Advent images are from VintageAudioExchange:

I do not know when the Adventue speaker went on sale after the ‘early 1970s, because Google was launched so long ago, Google does not know the exact launch date. (Here’s a stereophilic review from January 1971.) My version of these speakers doesn’t look so good – time has not been kind to that veneer – but they still sound nice. I rebuilt them in 2002 with original factory parts. Modern systems often combine small satellite speakers with a single subwoofer; large speakers such as these integrate a 12-inch woofer and tweeter into the same box.

The speakers that I own and use today are the first speakers I consciously remember. I do not mean that they are the same brand, brand or model. I mean, they are the same speakers. My father bought them before I was born and gave them to me when I turned 18. I still have the Pioneer SX-3600 receiver connected to it and it still works, although I have since upgraded to a more modern receiver thanks to my colleague, David Cardinal.

The very first song that I can consciously remember? Harry Chapin’s ‘30,000 pounds of bananas’ from the Greatest Stories Live album. The record player and receiver were in a small white cupboard that my father had carefully drilled holes in so that he could take out the wiring.

I made a mistake a few years ago and saved it. They have wasted a few years while I have done it with other solutions. A few weeks before Christmas, I finally bit the bullet, pulled it out of the garage, and rebuilt the sound system and media center PC in the living room. I used a standard 5.1 “subwoofer + tweeter” system of the kind that is popular today at around $ 100 – $ 200 price. It is a good set of speakers. I can’t complain about it.

But my eyes tore the first time I heard those Advents again, after years of silence. There is a not so subtle difference between the use of old-fashioned speakers and more modern systems. Advent speakers do not have the subsonic, rattling power of a subwoofer, but the midtones are better than anything you get today from a tweeter / subwoofer system. Subwoofers are great for booming bass and movie soundtracks, but if you really want to hear people sing, they are short of ideal.

My Advents are 45-50 years old. Even if they were new, they did not qualify as “the best” speakers – they were designed as very good, midrange, affordable speakers. I have no doubt that some of you own audio systems that completely surpass mine, although I have a vague plan to build a 7.1 sound solution with them as the pair, and then put a subwoofer under it just for the LOL.

My advent speakers are the best speakers for one and only one reason: my father gave them to me.

I thought of all this when I read Welch’s summary of Sonos’ position. According to Sonos, a speaker they built just 10 years ago has reached its “technological limits.” It made me think about how we randomly let companies define what “technological limits” are, and what they look like, and how that sentence is easily flung back and forth by companies to justify bricking hardware, remove functions, or remove them. prevent customers from repairing their own equipment. It is a problem that is much larger than Sonos or a single company. It even affects the US military.

If Sonos had existed in the mid-seventies and my father had chosen to buy a speaker, there would be nothing to pass on in the first place. Long before I turned 18, that speaker would have reached his technological limits and thrown it away. In this alternative reality, instead of throwing two big, bulky boxes into my little Ford Escort before I left for my junior college year, I would have had a much smaller box.

But if I had done that, that smart speaker would still not be in use. It would have reached its technological limits in the years since I graduated from college. A few weeks ago, instead of blowing the dust off my Advent speakers, I might have gone to Best Buy or Amazon and bought a new Sonos system. It may sound better than my Advents. It certainly offers features that they don’t have. It appears that it is very difficult to get a 50-year-old speaker to play music without a thread being involved anywhere.

But if I had done that, there would be nothing even to leave a future little Hruska. It is again those divergent technological boundaries. I have to keep up. You have to catch up. Get rid of the old and the new, even when the old is not broken and the new is not necessarily better.

I am very grateful that I grew up in an era where our electronics were so stupid that we didn’t have to worry about crossing their technological boundaries in just a decade. My advent speakers are still able to fill my living room with a wall of sound that is so lively that it feels like you can stretch out your hand and rest against it. If they do, it is hard to imagine that they are technologically limited. Sometimes when I listen to the right music, and I close my eyes, I still hear the warm hiss of the record player – a sound that is provoked by purists and audio enthusiasts, but that sometimes fits into a song for reasons I can ‘ t explain.

But I bet you know what number it is.

