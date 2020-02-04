Sonos Beam vs. Sonos Playbar: Which soundbar is right for you?

When it comes to sound bars, there is an almost endless selection. But if you’re a Sonos enthusiast, there are only two products: the Sonos Playbar, a soundbar that has been part of the Sonos family for years, and much more Sonos Beam, a compact soundbar with voice assistant and home automation technology.

Although they have a lot in common thanks to the excellent collaboration of the Sonos components, each has its own strengths. Which is right for you? Let’s compete against each other and find out.

price

Most of us don’t have the luxury of an unlimited budget, so price is definitely important. The Sonos Playbar costs $ 699, the Sonos Beam $ 399. Why the price difference? With a width of 35 inches, the Playbar offers a total of nine drivers – each with its own Class D digital amplifier – and makes no compromises when it comes to room-filling cinema-quality sound.

The Sonos Beam, on the other hand, is aiming for a more compact version of the soundbar formula with a width of only 25 inches and only five drivers and amplifiers.

This makes the Beam the most attractive choice for those looking to save money, but keep in mind that you can’t expect it to sound as rich or full as its brother. If your room configuration (and expectations) match the Sonos Beam well, this is a good choice. We’ll investigate why you might want to consider Playbar next.

Winner: Sonos Beam

sound

You already know that the playbar is bigger and has more drivers than the beam, but what does that actually mean for the sound? In practice, the playbar can deliver a wider frequency range at higher volumes and with more effective virtual surround sound. This is a good argument for the Playbar when it comes to getting the best sound for film and television.

Both the playbar and the beam function offer Sonos’ speech optimization software for clearer dialogues on the screen. However, the beam has only a single tweeter. The playbar has three. Both can be combined with a Sonos Sub and a range of Play: 1, Sonos One, Sonos One SL or Ikeas Symfonisk speakers to create a 5.1 surround sound setup. However, the wider design of the playbar and the more effective center channel drivers make it possible. The clear choice for home theater enthusiasts.

What makes the playbar better for films and TV shows also makes it a perfect sound bar for music. The dynamic range and volume are both better than the Beam. Thanks to the wider position and additional drivers, the Playbar can achieve better stereo separation as long as your space is large enough to sit at a distance that you will appreciate.

All in all, the playbar is not an absolute blast. If you don’t want to hear all the nuances in a chase or fight scene at high speed and buy a soundbar for a smaller room, the Beam may still be a better choice. It still delivers excellent TV sound in the right room, and it is certainly not a gap in the music department either.

Winner: Sonos Playbar

voice control

Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

This isn’t a competition: The Sonos Beam is one of the company’s growing smart speaker product collections. It can be used to run either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant directly on the speaker. Thanks to the built-in far-field voice microphones, which can recognize the wake-up word “Hey Google” or “Alexa” even in noisy environments, you can use the Beam to control music playback with your voice and use a variety of smart home options. If you happen to own other Sonos components, you can also control these products by adding a beam.

These voice commands are not limited to audio only. When you connect a Sonos Beam to a compatible TV using HDMI-CEC, instructions such as “Alexa, turn on the TV” are forwarded. The Playbar does not have an integrated voice control function, but can be controlled by voice if necessary, a Sonos Smart Speaker or another Google Assistant or Alexa device in the house.

Winner: Sonos Beam

connections

Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Sonos components are known to have relatively few connection ports. By default, most Sonos speakers have WiFi and Ethernet, nothing else. Soundbar products such as the Sonos Playbar and Sonos Beam differ slightly in that they need to be physically connected to a TV. The Playbar uses an optical connection, while the Beam uses an HDMI ARC connection – the preferred choice for most setups – which can be equipped with an included optical adapter if required.

The Sonos Beam also features AirPlay 2, a feature that it shares with other Sonos products such as the Sonos One and the Sonos Amp. With AirPlay 2, you can play audio from compatible (newer) iOS devices and Mac computers directly on the Beam. In addition to sending music, you can also send the audio track of a Netflix movie or other audio source. If you have other Sonos speakers at home, the Beam’s AirPlay 2 can be used as a bridge to send the same audio to each speaker in your multiroom audio setup.

The Sonos Playbar is only equipped with an outdated optical connection and without AirPlay and therefore cannot hope that it can keep up with the Beam here.

Winner: Sonos Beam

Conclusion

From this analysis it can easily be concluded that the Sonos Beam is better than the Sonos Playbar. It’s cheaper, has instant voice control, and offers more modern connections.

But of course the truth is more complicated. These two products are designed to address two sides of the same spectrum: people who simply want better sound from their TV sets. If your TV and room are small, the Beam is ideal. Especially if it is a bedroom, you may appreciate and use the built-in smart speaker features.

At the other end of the spectrum is the playbar, designed to fill a full-size media room with compelling surround sound and generate as much power as possible without adding a subwoofer.

Ultimately, as a Sonos component, you can’t go wrong with any of these sound bars, as long as your chosen space and expectations fit together well. If you’re looking for a soundbar that doesn’t require a connection to Sonos products, you can find a number of other options in our list of the best soundbars.

Editor’s recommendations