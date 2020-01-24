Sonos apologizes for being embarrassing to reset software update plans. Sonos has plans for software updates

Only 72 hours after the announcement that software support for older products would be discontinued, Sonos has given in to public pressure and made a public apology.

On Tuesday, the US electronics company announced to its loyal customers that it will stop providing software updates for products released between 2005 and 2011 in May.

But by Friday, the company’s CEO, Patrick Spence, had released a public statement confirming that this move was a “mistake.”

This “misstep” included canceling future software updates and support for Sonos products, such as all original Zone Player, Connect, Connect: Amp, Play: 5, CR200 and Bridge products of the first generation.

The announcement of a shock was made even more painful by Sonos’ plan to block updates for newer products associated with a legacy product.

Owners of older products with a Sonos account would have received an email with the news.

Sonos justified the decision by saying that these products do not have enough memory or processor power to support future innovations.

The customers were angry.

Many chose social media and accused the company of failing to “do the right thing for your most loyal, long-term customers.”

“If modern products stay connected to older products after May, they won’t receive any software updates or new functions.” Seriously, @sonos? I am sure that there are ways you can make the two firmwares interoperable and do the right thing for your most loyal long-term customers. pic.twitter.com/72iija5iwX

– Andrew Curioso (@AndrewCurioso) January 21, 2020

Hello @ Sonos, are you just wondering how much value you destroyed with your # Legacy decision? Nobody will buy your products anymore and I suspect that the used value will also decrease. Your shares will be just as worthless as all @ Sonos devices that I bought from you.

– GT (@ MX5Mk3) January 23, 2020

In response to public pressure, CEO Patrick Spence publicly apologized for the “wrongdoing” of the company on Friday.

“We didn’t get it right from the start,” Spence said in a statement.