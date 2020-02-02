Sonny Bill Williams’ debut for Toronto Wolfpack in the Super League is not going according to plan

“I feel really good. They wanted to play me for 20 or 30 minutes, but I felt really good and it was a great atmosphere.

“For me, I was just proud to do the little things well. Of course it wasn’t magic, but the cornerstone was laid and I just have to keep working on it.

“It’s a long season. The magic will come if I do the little things well, the small percentages.”

Williams, who played in the right second row, knocked on his first touch and repeated the mistake shortly afterwards, but Toronto coach Brian McDermott insists his star commitment will go well.

“I’m not really interested in summarizing it,” said McDermott. “We have been saying since the first day that this will take some time, a certain change.

“When he got his second wind, he survived a few duels, a few struggles.”

“You (the crowd) are excited by a certain aspect of life, aren’t you, a certain aspect of life that is usually negative.

“But that’s part of the theater, I guess he got the biggest cheers of the day when he dropped the ball.

“But he has some game time in store, which is valuable to him since he hasn’t played a rugby league in five years.”

Castleford’s coach Daryl Powell predicts great things about the former Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs player.

“He’s getting better,” said Powell. “He passed the ball on a lot.

“Obviously he’s a outsourcing threat, but he hasn’t played a rugby league in five years, so it will take some time before he goes to bed.

“And from what I’ve seen of him he’s a good guy and has contributed a lot to the game. He’ll fall asleep and he’ll be great.”

