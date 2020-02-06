Sonic the Hedgehog visits the famous Sterling Heights gold ring

Sonic the Hedgehog started his journey to Metro Detroit by visiting the 10m gold ring along Hall Road in Sterling Heights.

A visit to the “Halo” suits someone who has spent so much time catching all these rings! Maybe he’ll get bonus points for it – we doubt that the city of Sterling Heights will let him get away with it!

Sonic fans will have a few chances this weekend to meet the famous hedgehog as it moves through the area. He will visit fans at MJR Troy on Saturday morning, February 8th, and be at the Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend on the TCF Bank Family Fun Stage on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Fans are asked to post their photos on social media using the hashtag #SonicMovie.

Saturday February 8th

MJR Troy Grand Cinema – 100 E. Maple Rd. – Troy, Michigan – 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend – Family Fun at TCF Bank – Martius Park Campus – Detroit, Michigan – 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Sunday February 9th

Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend – Family Fun at TCF Bank – Martius Park Campus – Detroit, Michigan – 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Paramount Pictures is promoting the upcoming film “Sonic The Hedgehog”, which is based on the popular video game series. It opens on February 14th (of course for Valentine’s Day …?).

Here is the trailer:

Sonic the Hedgehog in the “Halo” along Hall Road in Sterling Heights on February 6, 2020. (WDIV)

