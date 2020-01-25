The blue blur is on its way to the cinemas, and while the project has had some online backlash, Sonic the Hedgehog will undergo a serious overhaul in November before it hits our screens.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know about Sonic the Hedgehog, including the film’s casting, plot, and controversial trailer.

When does Sonic the Hedgehog hit theaters?

Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in British cinemas on February 14, 2020.

However, director Jeff Fowler confirmed that the film has now been delayed February 14, 2020 to redesign Sonic’s character after criticism from fans.

Take a little more time to get Sonic right. # Novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76

– Jeff Fowler (@fowltown), May 24, 2019

What is Sonic the Hedgehog about?

Based on Sega’s video game franchise, the live action animated film is directed by Oscar nominee Jeff Fowler and produced by the same team behind the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The film follows Sheriff Tom Wachowski, who has to stand by an alien blue hedgehog that – you guessed it – can run near the speed of sound while beating the evil Dr. Robotnik / Dr. Eggman dodges.

Is there a trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog?

Yes, you can check it out below …

And you can see the first trailer (the one with the toothy, terrible sound) here …

Why did the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer cause controversy?

So the Sonic movie looks terrible. How could you get the character design wrong? Eyes too small and wrong shape, human body dimensions look strange, shoes too small, blue instead of brown arms … and too furry. He’s not a cute kitten / chipmunk hybrid. #urgh #Sonic #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/s0r25zLacw

– Paul Shaw (@paulshaw), April 30, 2019

Some fans weren’t happy with Sonic’s visual portrayal in the trailer because he cited his scary human teeth, small eyes, and the strange, non-hedgehog texture of his body – and most of all, that he just wasn’t exactly enough like the version of the character in the SEGA video game franchise.

The film’s director, Jeff Fowler, has since responded to the criticism and said on Twitter that changes to the character’s design would be made.

“Thanks for the support. And the criticism,” he wrote. “The message is clear … You are not satisfied with the design and would like to make changes. It will happen. Everyone at Paramount and Sega is determined to make this character the BEST he can be … “

Thanks for the support. And the criticism. The message is clear. You are not satisfied with the design and want changes. It will happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega is determined to make this character the BEST he can be … #sonicmovie #gottafixfast ???? ✌️

– Jeff Fowler (@fowltown), May 2, 2019

The figure has been redesigned so that it looks more like the original Sonic after a new trailer …

I know everyone publishes this picture, but it really is the best frame comparison.

The first looks like a high-end nightmare of weird choices in the valley.

The second looks like Sonic. Nothing is distracting or repulsive. He looks like a funny cartoon. pic.twitter.com/G2NmwLGIbo

– (@ChuuniOniika) November 12, 2019

Who is starring in Sonic the Hedgehog?

The bright Sonic is voiced by Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation), while Jim Carrey Dr.

James Marsden (Enchanted) also joins the cast as Sheriff Tom Wachowski, who discovers Sonic in the trailer and decides to help him with his question about saving the planet.

Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in British cinemas on February 14, 2020