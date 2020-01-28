Sonic the Hedgehog Box Office Prediction Tracking UP

Sonic the Hedgehog’s tracking is heading in the right direction for Paramount.

The industry tracking website Box Office Pro originally predicted in December that the film would make between $ 20 and $ 30 million at a certain $ 26 million number on its opening weekend.

They would also predict that the movie would bring in between $ 65 million and $ 100 million at the box office, and they would predict that it would bring in a total of $ 86 million.

They would cite that “social media metrics have been increasingly positive as sentiment has improved in recent months following the studio’s decision to” correct “Sonic’s design following the online outcry earlier this year. “

Box Office Pro also believes the film about Valentine’s Day weekend, which hits theaters three weeks before Disney’s Onward, will perform well.

While these predictions weren’t too shabby for the film, their recent numbers suggest that the film is on the up.

According to their latest forecast, the film has an opening weekend of between $ 30 and $ 35 million, with Box Office Pro forecasting $ 33 million. This corresponds to an increase of 27% compared to what Box Office Pro predicts for the film.

Not only do they predict a larger gross opening weekend, they also predict that it will bring more in the course of its run at the box office. Box Office Pro now estimates that the film will earn between $ 90 million and $ 130 million. They expressly point out that it will earn $ 115 million at the domestic box office. That is an increase of 34%!

These numbers are in the range of Warner Bros. Detective Pikachu. The Ryan Reynolds main film had an opening weekend of $ 54.3 million and would make $ 144.1 million at the box office at home.

If Sonic the Hedgehog could hit the high-end mark of $ 130 million, it would be the most successful film of 2020 at the box office.

The-Numbers is currently reporting that Bad Boys For Life holds this title at $ 120.6 million. It follows in 1917, which has earned $ 101.5 million. Third place goes to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at just $ 50 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on February 14. The film stars are James Marsden, Ben Scwartz, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey. Jeff Fowler directs a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Here is the official description:

“Based on Sega’s global blockbuster video game franchise, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s fastest hedgehog conquering its new home on Earth. In this live action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) together defend the planet against the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also shows Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. “