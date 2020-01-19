David Olney, the American singer and songwriter whose often complex poetic writing style had an impact on Steve Earle, Townes Van Zandt and Emmylou Harris, died Saturday of an apparent heart attack following a performance at 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He was 71 years old. Olney’s publicist confirmed his death.

Born in Rhode Island in 1948, Olney made a stint at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study English literature before traveling to Georgia, where he had an epiphany during a concert by Townes Van Zandt. He moved to Nashville in the early 1970s and pursued a career as a songwriter and composer. Impossible to label – his music touched folk, country and roots rock – he found his first success in front of the new wave group the X-Rays and delivered a superb theatrical performance on Austin City Limits in 1982.

In 1986, he released his first solo album Eye of the Storm, followed two years later by Deeper Well. Emmylou Harris then cut Deeper’s Well song “Jerusalem Tomorrow” for 1993’s Cowgirl’s Prayer, as well as the title song for his 1995 LP Wrecking Ball.

Olney released the album Roses in 1991, which included a quote from no less than Van Zandt in the lining notes. “Whenever someone asks me who my favorite music writers are, I say Mozart, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Bob Dylan and Dave Olney. Dave Olney is one of the best songwriters I have ever heard – and it’s true. I mean that from my heart, ”he said.

Other artists who have recorded or performed songs by Olney include Earle (“Saturday Night and Sunday Morning”), Linda Ronstadt (“Women Cross the River”) and Del McCoury (“Queen Anne’s Lace”).

In 2014, Olney released the record When the Deal Goes Down, whose title track wrestled with religion, faith, and the underlying need to know that there was some sort of plan. “People need to feel that their life has meaning and that they are loved and accepted when the deal ends,” he said in a cover of the Nashville scene in 2014. “It was a song giving useful advice to God on how to manage the universe. “

Olney’s last album was Don’s Don’t Try to Fight It. Before his death, Olney performed with songwriters Amy Rigby and Scott Miller at the annual Songwriters Festival 30A. According to Rigby, he died on stage. “Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized and closed his eyes,” she wrote on Facebook. “I just want the image to be as graceful and dignified as it was, because it seemed at first that it was just taking a moment.”