Songs that have topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts over the decades

DETROIT – Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” rose to third place in the Billboard Hot 100 table this week, replacing Post Malone’s “Circles”.

The chart is Billboard’s standard measure of song popularity in the United States.

The archives of the map go back to 1958.

Check out which songs hit the top 100 charts over the decades on that day:

10 years ago

Kesha’s “Tik Tok” started at the top of the Hot 100 charts in 2010 and stayed there both in January and February.

The nine-week series at No. 1 replaced “Empire State Of Mind” with Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.

20 years ago

“What A Girl Wants” by Christina Aguilera was number 1 on January 20, 2000.

It stayed at this location for two weeks and was replaced by “I knew I loved you” from Savage Garden on the map released on January 22.

30 years ago

“How am I supposed to live without you?” By Michael Bolton on January 20 reached first place.

It stayed there for three weeks.

40 years ago

Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” was the top song on that day in 1980.

It took up this space for four weeks before “Do That To Me One More Time” by Captain & Tennille took the top position for a week.

50 years ago

“Raindrops keep Fallin’ On My Head “by B.J. In 1970 Thomas ended a four-week series at the top of the charts.

The Jackson 5 “I Want You Back” would take first place at the end of the month.

60 years ago

“Running Bear” by Johnny Preston was the top song for three weeks in 1960.

In early February it lost this position to “Teen Angel” by Mark Dinning.

