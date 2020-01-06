Loading...

“The Box” is not the best song from Roddy Ricch’s (first) debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial (it would be “God’s Eye”). It is also not the most ambitious (“War Baby”), nor the obvious hit single (“High Fashion”). It is however the biggest success of the album since its release in early December. The song produced by 30 Roc is far from being the most catchy of rapper Compton – Roddy Ricch is very catchy – it is built around what looks like a sample of Roddy imitating the creak of a wiper when it must be replaced. “We did” The Box “at 6am in New York after being up all night, you can only imagine my face when Roddy already finished the song and said” Wait, let me add something “, Keefa Black, an A&R Atlantic Records wrote on Twitter. “And EHH ERRR. EHH ERR was born.”

Roddy’s unconventional choir is long and gives up repetition in favor of building a maze of slang, hitting licks with a box to put sticks in said box and cough syrup pills who need to burst or enemies who have prices on their heads. There aren’t a lot of songs going up as fast as “The Box” – it aired 32 million times last week – that simultaneously boast of being a “2020 presidential candidate”, while also claiming to have put a “hundred bands on Zimmerman.” He means Zimmerman, and you can guess what the $ 10,000 is for. “The Box” is not your typical hit.

Either way, the song broke through. The aid to its ascent is its use as the basis for a viral TikTok meme, now almost a prerequisite in 2020 for a hit song (see: “Old Town Road”, “Gordon Ramsay”). In the clip, TikTok user Jay Will cleans a mirror while a producer builds a rhythm with Roddy’s now iconic barking. Another popular meme follows a similar premise, except that the mirror is replaced by a creaking door. Even SpongeBob Squarepants was used to spin “The Box”.

Another likely reason for the song’s rapid rise is its placement on the album. After the short “Intro”, “The Box” is the first full-blown moment on Roddy’s debut. In December, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was the number one album on the Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums charts, winning 101,500 album equivalent units in its first week. “You see the intro still at the top of the streaming numbers the first week when their album was released,” Dallas Rolling Stone said in March to Dallas Martin, vice president of A&R at Atlantic Records. “Everyone automatically listens to the first song … (that’s) for sure a strategy.”

But more than memes and positioning, “The Box” succeeds because it distills Roddy’s two best assets – his unconventional voice and his ability to shape the sub-genres of rap (mainly the Chicago drill and the trap of Atlanta) into something very enjoyable for a large audience. “They don’t care about the west coast, the east coast,” said Roddy of the geographic differences that generally color hip-hop. “Children don’t give a damn. I started to acquire the mentality of” Why should I not care? Why should I limit myself to a certain sound, just because of where I come from? »»

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLHqpjW3aDs (/ embedded)