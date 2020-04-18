Song you should know: Elephant Castle, “Cool to Be Unhappy”

Alternative rock musician Phil Danyew has spent the past six years touring and performing with Foster the People. “Now I’m in a cave doing my own music,” said the multi-instrumentalist on March 2. About a month later, he released “Cool to Be Unhappy”, the first single from his new project, Elephant Castle.

The mid-tempo track is a delight for the stoners – an airy, bright and wacky take on a must-have breakup song. Melodious melodies reminiscent of Tame Impala and retro synth sounds let the listener float. For a song that is moved by psychedelic elements, its message is direct and quite apparent. The lyrics don’t beat around the bush or rely on a poetic metaphor, but if you don’t pay attention, the song sounds almost carefree. “I’m better off without you, erase your messages. Nothing to show, let me let go,” sings Danyew. Perhaps this is something we could all use these days: a calm approach and the ability to recognize a negative scenario for what it is and go away.

Paramore’s drummer, Zac Farro, gives this song a solid spine of percussion, and Danyew’s funky bass line seems to roll seamlessly from the start – when it comes to the rhythm sections, it’s a perfect match . The Clear Mix is ​​courtesy of respected mixer Carlos de la Garza (Best Coast, Wolf Alice, M83) and mastering engineer Dave Cooley (Tame Impala, Spoon, Jimmy Eat World), which keep each item from stepping on the another’s toes. . The result is a song to roll around in your underwear as the sun comes in through the window, a perfect song to decline a call and send an unwanted presence to voicemail.

