Loading...

It doesn’t sound like “Life is good.” In fact, life is terrible. There is a palpable feeling of anxiety in the air as the threat of another war looms, and Timothée Chalamet’s new mustache is a vaporous atrocity. Future and Drake are above these little grievances and concerns. Their latest collaboration – “Life Is Good” – positions them narratively and visually as working class allies, and as such, they maintain their position above the fray.

In the visual produced by Director X, the duo What A Time To Be Alive dresses men with trash cans, hawk cell phones, tinkers with cars in a body shop and has more fun working in a fast food restaurant in minimum wage than anyone else the history of American capitalism. Even the first words of “Life Is Good” redouble this notion: Drake complains about having to work weekends (I’m not sure, if I were Drake, I would never know what day of the week it was) . Throughout the 4-minute song, the lines are intertwined between what will be intensely linked to some (“I haven’t done my taxes, I’m too excited”) t0 ready-made subtitles for Olive-Garden dinner for others (“I do tremendo for new fettuccini”). As Drake raps, “Wine by the glass, your man a cheappskate, huh”, it’s hard to say whether he’s making fun of the mediocre masses or partially remembering the days when he was known to have fucked up double kiss on the cheek.

“Life Is Good” works like a good episode of SNL. Two well-known celebrities are reshaping and playing with their image in short digestible bursts. Some jokes hit, others didn’t.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0U7SxXHkPY (/ integrated)