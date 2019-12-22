"Song of the South", the Jim Crow film that Disney would like to forget

Loading...

Original movie poster announces Disney's "song from the south", a 1946 film that blends live action and animation into a story that many say glamorizes the Jim Crow era . (IMdB)

By JAY REEVES Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Exclusive racial movie theaters and water fountains disappeared decades ago after court decisions overturned Jim Crow America's legal framework, but another element of the era will not die just not: the 1946 Walt Disney film "Song of the South."

With racist stereotypes and the tropes of the Old South, the film is not available to the millions of subscribers of the company's new Disney Plus streaming service, and it has not been released in theaters. for decades. However, the film, still loved by many, continues to live.

"Song of the South" is easily searchable online, in whole or in pieces, and many websites offer versions of the film or souvenirs for sale. The animatronic characters and the music of the film are even presented in a tour at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, without the racist context.

The film – a mix of live action, cartoons, and music starring an old black plantation worker named Uncle Remus who delights a white city boy with talking animal fables – is like a zombie that continues to appear seven decades after its first release. While many find it racist and offensive, others view it as endearing.

"Yay! I've been looking for a good copy for years, the kids really appreciated it! Thanks," recently wrote a reviewer on the Etsy online marketplace, where several versions of the film are on sale.

Groups, including the NAACP, protested the film's initial release, and arts teacher Sheril Antonio said the lingering problem with "Song of the South" is that some people see nothing wrong with it.

“Most of the harm in all of this is not recognizing our common history, all the good and the bad of it. The evil comes from ignoring it and not talking about it honestly and fully, "said Antonio, senior associate dean of the arts at New York University, in an email interview.

Released the year after the end of World War II, "Song of the South" was premiered in Atlanta, where the epic of the Civil War "Gone with the Wind" debuted a few years ago earlier. Set in post-Civil War Georgia, the Disney movie featured stories that white editor Joel Chandler Harris had heard from unique slaves and released from 1876, according to The Wren & # 39; s Nest, Harris' unique home and now a museum in Atlanta.

Actor James Baskett received an honorary Oscar for his interpretation of Uncle Remus, but the film was perhaps best known for his Oscar-winning song "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah". The Air is part of the Disney Soundtrack Around the World Splash Mountain, which also includes Remus characters, including Br & # 39; er Rabbit.

However, while Disney Plus added a disclaimer to "Peter Pan", "Dumbo" "and other vintage movies because they portray racist stereotypes, the company kept" Song of the South ”locked in his safe.

Disney last screened the film in 1986, its 40th anniversary, despite years of complaints that it showed that blacks were subordinate to whites, and it never released "Song of the South" for them. home video sales in the United States. Foreign versions of the film are among the editions available for sale on the Internet.

"To be honest, I have lost track of the number of people selling DVD bootlegs now," said Christian Willis, who has managed a website dedicated to the film for about two decades.

Jason Sperb, who wrote a book about the film and its legacy, said that "Song of the South" had a lukewarm reception when it opened, but had been a "huge success" financially when it was released in the years. 1970 and 1980.

“Disney then became more of a cultural institution. All of the old movies, whether or not they were successful when it was originally released, were now renamed as "classics," said Sperb, author of "Disney's Most Notorious Film: Race, Convergence. , and the Hidden Histories of Song of the South ”.

The continuing fascination that some have for the film is probably more due to the fact that Disney did it than to its actual content, he said in an email interview.

"I think that if someone else in Hollywood had made this film, it would have been almost completely forgotten today, with the exception of history buffs. Most hardcore animation that would casually note its role in helping to shape the possibilities of hybrid animation, "said Sperb.

Willis, who runs the Song of the South website, said he fell in love with the film after watching it as a child in 1986 at the age of 6. He hopes the film will be released again one day, and in the meantime, he plans to continue adding to his online repository on the film.

"I think burying the story is not the right approach," he said.

Some have reinterpreted old racist films in a new way rather than just showing them in their original format. Antonio, the NYU professor, cited DJ Spooky's remix of the 1915 film "Birth of a Nation", which glorified the start of the Ku Klux Klan.

In "Rebirth of a Nation", DJ Spooky (whose birth name is Paul D. Miller) cut out the original film and applied new graphics and the music he composed. In a live performance during the 2016 presidential campaign, he spliced ​​the original film with scenes from the civil rights movement and the post-September 11 wars.

Antonio said she had "changed forever" while watching "Rebirth".

"As you can see, I am an educator, and in these cultural artifacts there is always value," she said.