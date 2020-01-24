Son Seewoos Lunar New Year 'Prosperity Throw' Salad Recipe

Yee sang or yusheng salad (魚 is) is a popular dish that is served during the lunar new year, especially in Malaysia and Singapore.

The name means “prosperity throw” in English, which the dish recognizes as a symbol of abundance, prosperity and vitality and refers to the hands of family members who raise the food.

A staple for many at the Lunar New Year reunion dinner. The yee-sang salad consists of raw fish, colorful, minced vegetables, pickles and a selection of sauces, nuts and herbs.

General Chao chef Son Sewoo. Photo: Anna Kucera

Every ingredient is a blessing for the coming year.

According to folklore, the higher you can throw the salad, the more prosperous and lucky you will be in the new year.

To celebrate the lunar new year, Son Sewoo, head chef of Sydney’s General Chao, will host a dinner at the Chatswood Year of the Rat Festival with food writer Adam Liaw on February 5th.

ingredients

30g carrot, julienned

20g white radish, julienned

10g red radish, cut into thin slices

450g bean sprout, blanched

20g Granny Smith apple, diced

15g baby corn, blanched and thinly sliced ​​50g mango, diced

15g cucumber, shaved

10 g shiso leaf

10g coriander leaf

10g mint leaf

10g Vietnamese mint leaf

2 g shallot, cut into thin slices

1 g Korean red chili powder

10ml extra virgin olive oil

2 g black sesame seeds, toasted

20g wonton skin, deep-fried

100g salmon sashimi, diced

1 egg yolk

Fried sesame dressing

120 g mayonnaise

20 g sesame oil

15g oyster sauce

50 g toasted sesame seeds

10 g of sugar

50 ml of yuzu juice

50ml lime juice

50 ml water

Place all ingredients in a blender and process for 2 minutes or until the texture is smooth

Cover the salad