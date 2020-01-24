Son Seewoos Lunar New Year 'Prosperity Throw' Salad Recipe

Yee sang or yusheng salad (魚 is) is a popular dish that is served during the lunar new year, especially in Malaysia and Singapore.
The name means “prosperity throw” in English, which the dish recognizes as a symbol of abundance, prosperity and vitality and refers to the hands of family members who raise the food.
A staple for many at the Lunar New Year reunion dinner. The yee-sang salad consists of raw fish, colorful, minced vegetables, pickles and a selection of sauces, nuts and herbs.
General Chao chef Son Sewoo. Photo: Anna Kucera
Every ingredient is a blessing for the coming year.
According to folklore, the higher you can throw the salad, the more prosperous and lucky you will be in the new year.
To celebrate the lunar new year, Son Sewoo, head chef of Sydney’s General Chao, will host a dinner at the Chatswood Year of the Rat Festival with food writer Adam Liaw on February 5th.
Yee Sang “Prosperity Toss” salad from Son Sewoo
Yee sang is a symbol of abundance, vitality and prosperity. Photo: Anna Kucera / General Chao
ingredients
30g carrot, julienned
20g white radish, julienned
10g red radish, cut into thin slices
450g bean sprout, blanched
20g Granny Smith apple, diced
15g baby corn, blanched and thinly sliced 50g mango, diced
15g cucumber, shaved
10 g shiso leaf
10g coriander leaf
10g mint leaf
10g Vietnamese mint leaf
2 g shallot, cut into thin slices
1 g Korean red chili powder
10ml extra virgin olive oil
2 g black sesame seeds, toasted
20g wonton skin, deep-fried
100g salmon sashimi, diced
1 egg yolk
Fried sesame dressing
120 g mayonnaise
20 g sesame oil
15g oyster sauce
50 g toasted sesame seeds
10 g of sugar
50 ml of yuzu juice
50ml lime juice
50 ml water
- Place all ingredients in a blender and process for 2 minutes or until the texture is smooth
Cover the salad
- Place the salmon in the middle of the plate and spread all the other ingredients around the salmon like a clock face.
- Place the egg yolk on the salmon and sprinkle with sea salt flakes, black sesame seeds, Korean chili powder, olive oil and thinly sliced shallots.
- Pour the sesame dressing onto the salad just before mixing. Grab a pair of chopsticks and throw them as high as you can to get lucky in the New Year. Gong Xi Fa Cai!