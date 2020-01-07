Son of famous Inuk artist unfit for trial in 2019 slaughter of mother

Loading...

Jed Ootoova was charged with murder in the second degree.

jpg

The day after Jed Ootoova was arrested in his mother’s murder in April, even grieving friends said he had never harmed her and believed it was an accident.

Anyway, Ootoova – struggling with schizophrenia – was accused of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, the famous Inuk artist Abigail Ootoova.

But for the time being there will be no prosecution in the case against Ootoova because his psychological problems are so serious that he has been found unfit for trial.

Ontario Court of Justice, Heather Perkins-McVey, decided on December 20, after a hearing on fitness in October and after reviewing the latest update from the psychiatrist treating Ootoova. The psychiatrist reported that Ootoova, 30, was not only still unable to stand trial in the murder of his 54-year-old mother, but that his mental condition had deteriorated and he became increasingly suspicious.

Ootoova had a basic knowledge of court roles, but had no idea of ​​the consequences of a non-guilty plea or of the trial. When asked what he hoped for at his next trial, Ootoova said freedom, the psychiatrist reported.

The patient, who also suffers from a thought disorder, is treated with antipsychotic medication with the hope that the Crown will one day be fit enough to undergo a trial in the murder of his mother.

Ootoova has not allowed doctors to talk to any of his relatives to gather background information about his past, and has almost become afraid of the doctors trying to help him.

Found unsuitable for trial, he remains in hospital under the authority of the Ontario Review Board, who oversees the future of those declared unfit to stand trial.

The son of the famous Inuit artist Abigail Ootoova was charged with second-degree murder in her death in April 2019.

jpg

Neighbors and friends described both mother and son as beautiful people who made their house in a Vanier apartment. One said in an interview the day after the murder that they loved each other, but fought for drinking from the gifted artist.

The problems started in their apartment on Jolliet Avenue after a heated discussion that became fatal. It was Jed Ootoova who called 911 at 4:44 pm. Saturday, April 6.

Abigail Ootoova was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead. Her son was arrested at home.

The Ootoovas are originally from Pond Inlet, about 500 km north of Pangnirtung, a hamlet on the island of Baffin in Nunavut.

Abigail Ootoova’s work – stencils and watercolors – dealt with daily life, nature and social issues.

One piece, entitled Broken Home, which in turn depicts “a broken heart, a wounded body and a wounded soul”, was used in an exhibition of art by northern artists exploring explorations of spouses. It was quoted in an academic paper on design and the “catastrophic” impact of colonization and residential schools on Inuit, including the scourge of suicide.

In another work, mother and child, a grinning youngster stands on a coffin so that he can look into the smiling face of his mother.

With files from Megan Gillis

gdimmock@postmedia.com

