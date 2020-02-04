Sometimes car restoration involves trying to wash paper

Photo: Andrew P Collins

Original paperwork is an important part of the value of a car … if you are talking about a unique or irreplaceable classic. If I were to sell my 98 Montero, I don’t think too many people would care if it had a factory owner’s manual or not. But I do. Hence my search.

You can usually buy user manuals for regular cars for a reasonable currency on eBay. Or, if it is a relatively new car, a dealer or part suppliers can sell you one. But after a search of about six months I can tell you that no one seems to have the manual or the accompanying paperwork that came with a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero when it was new.

That’s a shame, because I want it. Not so much for reference – most information about the care and feeding of the car is available online – for completeness only.

Anyway, this weekend I was hanging around with my bud and fellow Montero enthusiast Jamie in our mechanic Chai’s Mitsubishi store. We replaced some Jamie O2 sensors on his gear, but were actually eating chili burgers and watching Chai’s off-road videos from Thailand.

Chai usually has a few Monteros and 3000 GTTs in different states of dismantling. This time he had a white facelifted second generation Montero, almost identical to mine, awkwardly sitting with his motor jerked and paralyzing body damage. Certainly a donor. I went to the investigation.

“Hey Chai, how much do you want for a splashguard of that thing?”

I was allowed to harvest parts of the body of the car, climbed in and discovered a wealth of documents. Not just a user manual, but the associated dealer’s guide, quick start guide, window sticker (!), All papers that would have been with the vehicle if they were new.

Unfortunately they were all exposed to rain and they were absolutely disgusting.

Not so much ‘booklets’, they were turned into brittle bricks with the consistency of a slice of pizza that was cooked on one side and fried on the other. Hmm.

I ordered them to dry more and picked them very, very carefully, but in general they just seem to deteriorate more every time I look at them. They look much nicer for some reason than in person.

All this to say: I am now trying to find out if paper can be restored.

I think my plan is to really go extra in the user manual and make a leather binding for it. Maybe place a Mitsubishi emblem on the cover? That would be stylish as a silk pocket square, and some YouTube guides make it possible.

The rest of the stuff seems pretty overcooked, but I hope the commentators here have some ideas on how I could try to save documents that have been soaked and dried. I think the window sticker, I am going to completely redo it with the VIN of my vehicle.

Keep an eye out for those exciting updates and a description of a custom center console project that is almost ready, coming soon.

