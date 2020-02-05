Everywhere we go we are bombarded by the things we need, things we need to be, things we need to remember or do before we die. Author CJ Skuse explains why we have always felt that we are never complete enough …

My whole life I have been driven. I have always tried to do better. Study, get another, get a PhD. Write a book, write another. As I speak, one is being made in a TV series. Another has been released this month. Number nine is being written. I also have a day job. And now my brain is fried.

Do you want to know my deep, dark secret? The thing that I rarely say but feel myself constantly? Cuddle up … * whispers * Sometimes, at my lowest moments, I wish I lived in a time when women had fewer choices. Yes, I said it: sometimes I wish I was a housewife from the fifties. That sound you hear is the skeleton of Emmeline Pankhurst doing backflips.

When Fleabag said, “I want someone to tell me what to wear … I want someone to tell me what to eat.” What to like, what to hate, what to rage about … Who to vote for and who to love … “I felt that.

I have worked hard to have a job that I love and I do this alongside the more unreliable writing side of my life. But I’m constantly stressed. I always tell myself that I haven’t been to the gym enough. My house is not clean enough. My books don’t sell enough. Am I academic enough? But what is even “enough”? When am I completely ENOUGH?

At every moment I have eight metaphorical records:

Household Dog Job 1 (Reading) Job 2 (writing) Love life Family friends Self Babies

Job 1 and Dog are both healthy, but my house is a tip. I’m at the back of lane 2, my love life is on the toilet, I don’t contact family or friends that often, I try to go to the gym three times a week, but it’s hard to concentrate and baby – I don’t want them, but the pressure to stand out a few before the old womb waves choke the white flag.

And it’s not just the plates, my mind turns too. Is car insurance this month or next? When did I read the meters? If I pay my credit card, is there enough to cover the mortgage? Am I non-binary or do I not like skirts? Why didn’t my friend send an SMS back, what did I do? I forgot my bag for life – now a sea lion will die. I should really be vegan. Is it bin-day again? Why on earth are there so many types of milk?!

Sometimes I wish that someone else would take the lead, make the decisions for me, hence the fifties housewife. I think I’ve always been that way. On a school report, a teacher wrote, Claire is happy to sit back and let someone else do the work.

Yes, I am.

Maybe it’s because I’m the youngest – I had to growl and point and someone else had it covered. I am spoiled. My parents and brothers and sisters have done everything. Now it’s just me. Do it all for myself * place exhausted toddler GIF *

And I read all these articles about TradWives who bake cakes, iron shirts and breastfeeding at the same time and I think “That seems simple enough.” He goes to work, she cleans and takes care of the children. He calls the shots, she answers them. Because he pays the bills.

In my house I pay the bills, so I call the shots.

I recently had a conversation with different people – some with young families, couples, single people, one with two jobs, one with an older father, one with chronic illness, some with retirement. And I realized that everyone had something in common: everyone is broken.

Everyone does not feel enough. Every one said the same thing: I have so much to do.

Everywhere we go, we are bombarded by the things we need, the things we need to be, things we need to remember or do before we reach 20, 30, 40, Death. We always feel that we are never enough.

I think inadequacy sells.

So where am I going with this? What is the silver lining?

People. That is it. Talking to others has shown me that if all their problems and mine were thrown into a bowl, I would first remove mine without a doubt. I like to have my own place. Heating my own rooms. Buy my own food. Don’t trust anyone. I’m lucky. Tired but happy.

I finally prayed The Office USA and I was struck by a quote in the final: “I wish there was a way to know that you are in the” good old days “before you leave them.”

So maybe I don’t have to advertise for that TradHubbie now. Maybe these are my good old days – and I just have to slow them down and appreciate them more.

* The Alibi Girl from CJ Skuse, £ 7.99 (HQ) is now on sale