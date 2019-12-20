Something went wrong with the Starliner spacecraft’s first flight

Loading...

The Atlas V rocket stripes in the sky on Friday morning.

Here you can see the rocket and the spacecraft on Thursday afternoon. Trevor Mahlmann

And here is a close-up of Starliner. Trevor Mahlmann

Just in time on Friday morning, an Atlas V rocket launched the Starliner spacecraft on a planned suborbital trajectory. This was a critical mission for NASA and Boeing, as the company sought to use this test flight to demonstrate that its capsule was ready to launch humans into space next year.

After being launched by the rocket, Starliner was supposed to use its attitude control and orbital maneuver engines to provide the necessary thrust to reach a stable orbit and begin the process of reaching the International Space Station. But then something happened, and the spacecraft did not reach its expected orbit.

Boeing officials called the problem a "non-nominal insertion" and later on Friday morning they issued the following statement: "The spacecraft is currently in a safe and stable configuration. Flight controllers have completed an initial burn successful and are evaluating the next steps. Boeing and NASA are working together to review the options for available test and mission opportunities while the Starliner remains in orbit. "

An industry source told Ars that the rocket ran nominally during the mission, so the problem seems to have been with the spacecraft.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that, "Because Starliner believed he was in an orbital insertion burn (or that the burn was complete), the dead bands were reduced and the spacecraft burned more fuel than expected. to maintain precise control. " This will probably prevent an attempted docking with the International Space Station.

As a result, it seems that Boeing is mainly focused on bringing Starliner back to the ground safely. This story will be updated later Friday as NASA and Boeing provide additional information.