"Something new for Christmas": cannabis users fill stockings with food

Every year there is always a gift that is high on the Christmas wish list, such as hatchimals, furbies and fingerlings. But this year, a new gift for adults is burning off the shelves: cannabis edibles.

"We knew they would be popular, but we did not know they would be popular," said Kimberley Fyfe, general manager of Fire and Flower Cannabis Co.

According to Fyfe, the food at all eight Fire and Flower locations in the province was sold out within a few days of the first delivery. In Regina, Fire and Flower sold 160 units of food within four days, which corresponds to a cannabis value of $ 2,500.

"Why they are so attractive is that they are very discreet, it doesn't smell and it doesn't smell," said Fyfe. "It is a very low dosage and you will experience what cannabis is without smoking or vaping it."

Edible food is available in the form of gums, chocolates and peppermint candies. According to Health Canada regulations, packs must not exceed 10 milligrams.

"People liked to buy them for Christmas presents," said Fyfe. "(Edible are) perfect for putting on a stocking because the amount per package is small."

Fyfe said new users should "start low and go slowly."

“We recommend that people start with just one gummy bear and wait at least two to three hours to see what the effect is. It's different from person to person, ”said Fyfe.

Fire and Flower hope to replenish their locations with a variety of foods this week.

"Our warehouse in Saskatoon is working hard to collect these products and bring them to the store as soon as possible," said Fyfe.

At Vatic Cannabis Co. in R.M. The owners see a similar increase in customers in Edenwold.

Allen Kilback, president and CEO of Vatic Cannabis Co., said he ordered three packages of gum, chocolates, and peppermint candy in less than a week. He only has peppermint candies and a few boxes of chocolates.

"We sell between 200 and 300 units a day," said Kilback.

After seeing a slowdown in cannabis sales, Kilback said he was careful about buying groceries. But he said he planned to order enough rubbers to sell 60 units a day.

Kilback said he found that more people were buying cannabis, especially groceries, for Christmas gifts this year than last year.

"A man bought for his father and then there was a father who bought for his son," said Kilback. "Everyone wants something new for Christmas."

According to economics professor Jason Childs, food accounts for less than 16 percent of cannabis use. He said smoking is still the primary way to consume cannabis.

"(Edibles will) attract more casual users and people dealing with the illegal food market should have a different option," Childs said.

Childs said he saw no evidence that food sales or cannabis products increased during the holidays.

"I can see some people enjoying the opportunity to relieve the stress of dealing with the family this time of year," said Childs. "But I don't see that as the main driver of demand."

