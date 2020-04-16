“Something more than free” by Jason Isbell: see the quarantine version

After the group’s remote rendering of “24 images” last weekend, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released a performance of “Something More Than Free”. The song served as the title for the 2015 Isbell album, presented as its predecessor, Southeastern, as a solo release.

Isbell is joined by teammate and wife Amanda Shires in the center, and the two are surrounded by 400 unit members Jimbo Hart, Sadler Vaden, Chad Gamble and Derry deBorja. Together, they give a loose and live performance, accentuated by the sad waves of Vaden’s electric guitar.

“Something More Than Free” is also one of Isbell’s most powerful songs about the life of blue-collar workers and the hope of an afterlife that doesn’t require backbreaking work. “Sunday morning, I’m too tired to go to church / But I thank God for the work,” sings Isbell, a line that strikes even harder as thousands of people working on time and in concert are currently unemployed because of the pandemic.

Isbell and the 400 Unit are expected to hit the road temporarily in late May, a trek that will arrive shortly after the release of the new album, Reunions, on May 15. To date, he has released the songs “Be Afraid”, “Only Children” and “What’ve I Done to Help” from the project.