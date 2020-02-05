“Something I dreamed about:” Packers of all time now leads the eSports team in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – A record-breaking Green Bay Packers record has made a new effort and it is a hobby that he has been doing for as long as he played football.

Ahman Green, the most prominent packers of all time, exchanged football and the field for a controller and a screen.

“And we have a Green Bay Packer with us who loves gaming,” said Robert Xiong, a second-year student at Lakeland University. “It is awesome.”

Green is the head coach of the new eSports team at Lakeland University, which competes in video games against other colleges.

“It’s great,” said Green. “It’s something I dreamed about.”

Green said he expects many potential players to try.

“The great beauty of eSports is that everyone and everyone is involved,” said Green. “Men, women, white, black, Asian, it doesn’t matter. You are part of it, and you are a team, and you must work together. “

That teamwork is just one of the connections that Green sees in football and gaming.

“The repetition of things because I have not fallen back or what I have become here overnight,” said Green. “It started when I was 6 years old and played flag football. Just like any gamer, they start somewhere. At the age of 6 I played ColecoVision. I played Zaxxon and Donkey Kong. “

He continued to study and during his professional career – calling it a hobby, similar to that of his teammate, Brett Favre.

“Like Brett, everyone knows he was a hunter,” said Green. “I was a hunter, but I was a virtual, I was Halo or Call of Duty.”

That hobby has become a career, and Lakeland sophomore Robert Xiong said he can’t wait to be coached by a former Packers player.

“He sees it as a sport, and so do I,” says Xiong. “I have written a whole paper about it and if you identify him as a gamer, you feel more accepted because he is aware of the game problem, of the eSports team.”

Although this eSports team plays video games, this does not mean that they are always hanging around.

“We have time to train in the off season,” said Green. “I am not saying that we have a boot camp because we are preparing for a two-day training camp. No, we don’t, but I want my eSports players to be healthy. “

And Green said that they are not only becoming better gamers.

“ESports and sports, they’re actually side by side, and it’s just players and organizations learning that there is leadership that needs to be grown and developed the right way,” Green said.

The team will start competing in the fall of 2020.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Lakeland University eSports team.

