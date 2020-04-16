Something for the weekend from the Disciples digital safe that features music from Frank Ocean, The Weeknd and Love Generator – The Scottish Sun

DISCIPLES reinforced their status as Britain’s best electronic trio with the new single ‘Only The Gods’ / ‘Better On My Own’, a collaboration with Lee Foss and Anabel Englund, who came out today with Pete Tong’s FFRR label.

The first song offered on the new release, ‘Only The Gods’ is a subtle slice of relaxed home music, strung together with Disciples’ distinctive chunky bass line, additional production edits from Repopulate Mars label boss Lee Foss, as well as sophisticated and vocal that is instantly recognizable from Anabel Englund, Hot Creations favorite. On the other hand, ‘Better On My Own’ spreads the same fat bassline, in contrast to Luke Mac’s own light and hot male vocal bass and the additional female vocals from Anabel Englund. You can listen to new double singles HERE.

We met with young people this week and asked them to talk to us through a list of locked favorite songs. This is what they chose and why …

Celeste – Stop this flame (The Black Madonna Remix)

Listen to “Strange” first so you can hear how crazy it sounds. This remix is ​​a Celeste that you can use to dance.

Frank Ocean – Dear April (Side A – Acoustics)

Not much more can be said about this. This is Frank Ocean, this is new, we love it, happy to look out the window and dream of one day going back outside again, ha!

Franky Wah – Let’s Get Together

A new one from kid Franky Wah. Think we all need a positive vibe now and this song just gives you. The video for this also hurts, a massive setback to the 90s culture and nights that you will never remember.

PARTYNEXTDOOR – News

This is a song from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album and maybe our favorite song. He has been a fan since his debut recording and this one didn’t disappoint either.

Leon Ware – Share Your Love

Throw this back now with something from the 70s. This song was taken from the album “Musical Massage” which must be there with one of the best album titles ever.

Child Of The Parish – Relic Of The Past

We’ve repeated this since it was released and even now it still sounds as fresh as the first time we heard it.

The Weeknd – After Hours

The new album from The Weeknd has long been coming. The entire Starboy era was a bit hit and miss for us but he really pulled it back with this album.

Masta Ace – Son of Yvonne

You will never go wrong with Masta Ace, especially this track. One of Eminem’s biggest influences seems to be.

Love Generator – Move (edit)

Calvin Harris, that man. He obviously kills him every time but the new project he starts to get sick of and is far more hidden than he knows.

D’angelo – I Found My Smile Again

Not the classic D’Angelo but still there. Try and sit still while listening to this, it’s not possible. Brown Sugar or Voodoo? That is the real question.

Disciple – Only the Gods / Better On My Own are out now. To listen or buy, CLICK HERE.

