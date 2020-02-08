Something for everyone in 2020

Amazon has a device for everyone and every home, but which device is the best choice for you and your needs?

By Joseph Green2020-02-08 01:00:00 -0800

We are not sure if you are familiar with Amazon, but it is this online marketplace that sells a lot of different products. It is not a problem, but it has to do with e-commerce, logistics, hardware, media and a few other things.

You have probably never encountered the site before, but it is worth checking out. Amazon is one of the most popular online retailers used by individuals and companies, and the site is available in many countries and languages. Does this sound familiar?

Maybe we are starting to ring a few bells. Amazon is that site that distributes video, music and audio books through subsidiaries of Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music and Audible. It also has a publishing department, a film and television studio and a subsidiary for cloud computing. We think it’s a big problem anyway.

Amazon also produces a wide range of consumer electronics, including smart Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers and Ring security cameras. Surely you have already come across a number of these devices? It would surprise us if there is a house left in the western world where nothing from Amazon lurks like a kind of evil beast (boys).

These devices are pretty hard to ignore, and if you can’t beat them, you might as well join them. That is why we have collected the very best devices that Amazon has to offer, so that you can equip your house with video doorbells, streaming sticks and everything else that you can imagine. Amazon has it all.

We could have made a huge list of everything on offer, but to be honest it would have cost too much time for everyone. Nobody wants to spend the whole day reading how one model of smart speaker is quite different from the other, so instead we’ve set up eight devices that you should consider. There is something for everyone in this list, even for you.

Timing is the last thing to think about before you get in and spend a lot on everything Amazon has ever produced. It is normal to be pumped for all of these products, but it is generally best to wait for the largest shopping events before investing. Amazon devices always fall in price on Prime Day and around Black Friday, so it’s generally cheaper to stay patient. This does not mean that you will not find a good deal at any other time in the year, but this is how it usually works out. The most important thing is to move quickly when the opportunity presents itself: timing is everything.

So that’s Amazon, and these are the best Amazon devices in 2020.

Lightweight and durable • Connect with other Echo devices • Thousands of skills • Voice control your smart home

Sound is not as powerful as Echo • Can struggle with thick accents

A great budget speaker that comes with all the trimmings you need to control your smart home.

Echo Dot

Smaller and smaller than the Echo but with most of the same functions that users like.

Alexa compatible:

Yes

colors:

Charcoal, heather, plum and sandstone

The Echo Dot is one of the most popular smart speakers from Amazon, and that is because the list of things you can do with this little man is seriously long.

You can stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. You can listen to Audible audio books. You can read the news, view the weather, set alarms and control compatible smart home devices. The list goes on.

The best thing about the Echo Dot is that it is Alexa compatible, which means that all of the above is accessible through voice control. You can even operate your smart home through this small speaker. Just ask Alexa to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more.

All this would mean nothing if the sound quality was poor, and although the Echo Dot cannot compete with the Echo in this section, it still delivers rich and powerful results.

Clear vocals and dynamic bass • Adjustable equalizer settings • Tens of thousands of skills • Voice control your smart home

Can be a challenge for beginners to get a grip on

Popular smart speaker with literally thousands of skills that should keep everyone busy.

Echo

The Echo has a larger 360-degree, higher-quality speaker that surpasses the Echo Dot.

Alexa compatible:

Yes

colors:

Charcoal, Heather, Sandstone and Twilight Blue

The smart speaker from Echo is the big brother of the Echo Dot and delivers 360-degree audio with clear vocals and dynamic bass response. It costs considerably more than the Echo Dot, but it is worth it for the audiophiles out there.

Most functions and skills are exactly the same as the Echo Dot, and you can still use Alexa to do all the work. Use your voice to play a song, artist or genre through the service of your choice, or set timers, add items to lists and create calendar events and reminders.

The main difference between the two devices is the sound quality. This larger premium speaker comes with equalizer controls and can be easily adjusted with multiple compatible devices for stereo sound or multi-room music. It can be a bit difficult to fully understand how everything works in the beginning, but it is really an impressive device once you work.

Smart screen • Voice or video call, friends and family • Personalize by choosing a favorite watch face or photo • Create routines and alarms

The audio can be better

The Echo Show 5 makes light work of organizing your life.

Echo show 5

With the Echo Show 5 you can manage your agenda, create task lists, prepare recipes and much more.

Alexa compatible:

Yes

colors:

Black and white

The Echo Show is a relatively new addition to Amazon’s line-up of devices and the Echo Show 5 was not released until 2019.

The Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa for impressive images on a compact 5.5-inch screen. You can view lyrics on the screen with Amazon Music, set alarms and timers, catch up on news highlights and movie trailers and even check for weather and traffic updates before you go out into the world.

This list of functions is great, but does not differ much from what you get in addition to an Echo or Echo Dot, next to the screen. What distinguishes the Echo Show is the fact that you can call hands-free with friends and family. It is also enabled for room-to-room calling, which means that you can quickly connect to other Echo devices in your house to let your family know when something is going down, without having to shout and scream.

Control compatible soundbar • Change satellite channels • Powerful processor • Support for Dolby Atmos

Pricey compared to streaming sticks

The fastest and most powerful Fire TV delivers a smooth experience for your favorite movies and TV shows.

Fire TV cube

The Fire TV Cube delivers a smooth experience for your favorite movies and TV shows.

Alexa compatible:

Yes

colors:

Black

According to Amazon, the Fire TV Cube is the fastest and most powerful Fire TV ever produced, and we’re not going to argue about that.

With the Fire TV Cube you dive directly into your favorite movies and TV shows with only the sound of your voice. Yes, that means that you can finally put down the remote control. Just say, “Alexa, play Love Island” and Alexa will respond by playing another repetition of your obsession. An Alexa Voice remote control is included for those moments when you do not want to make a sound.

The Fire TV Cube also has a built-in speaker that allows you to control compatible smart home devices, view the weather and much more. You can do all this if the TV is switched off. It is more expensive than some streaming sticks from Amazon, but it has many more tricks.

Color options • HD display • Up to 10 hours of battery life • 16 or 32 GB internal storage

Not the most durable without a cover • Not as powerful as some other tablets

One of the best cheap tablets for movies, TV shows, songs, apps and games.

Fire HD 8 tablet

Enjoy millions of movies, songs, apps and games with this stylish tablet.

Alexa compatible:

Yes

colors:

Black, yellow, blue and red

There are more powerful and stylish tablets out there, but the Fire HD 8 tablet is hard to beat on value.

It comes with a fast 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 50% more RAM than the Fire 7 and a high-definition display with more than a million pixels for a vibrant image. It is hard to find anything else at this price that is comparable to this popular device, and we have tried it.

The Fire HD 8 comes standard with 16 GB of storage, but you can expand this to 512 GB using a microSD card. You also get free and unlimited cloud storage for all your content and photos that you have taken with your Fire tablet, which means that you can take all your photos, movies and compatible games with you everywhere.

It can feel a bit vulnerable without a cover, but this is the situation with almost every tablet on the market. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap and trendy options available to protect your device from slippery fingers.

Optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming • Cheaper than Fire TV Cube • Buttons for power, volume and mute • Access to thousands of apps

Can be frustrating to set up

Start and control your favorite movies and TV shows with this lightweight streaming stick.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Powerful streaming media stick optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming.

Alexa compatible:

Yes

colors:

Black

With the Fire TV Stick 4K you can enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience, thanks to a powerful processor, new antenna design and support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and HDR10 +.

You can control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver with the on / off, volume, and mute buttons, and simply ask Alexa to search, launch, and operate movies and TV shows. It is an enormous amount of power from such a small stick.

It is a bit more expensive than the standard Fire TV Stick, but it makes it much easier to find 4K Ultra HD content. The Fire TV Stick 4K has more storage space for apps and games than any other 4K media player at this price, and lets you instantly stream live news, sports, and indispensable shows, plus thousands of movies or TV episodes in stunning clarity and color.

Waterproof • Combine with Bluetooth headphones or speakers for Audible • Battery charging takes weeks • Built-in adjustable light • More than 5.5 million books to consider

There are cheaper Kindles • Safer with a case

The e-reader par excellence for anyone who wants to invest in a stylish and portable device.

Kindle Paperwhite

E-reader offers direct access to more than 5 million books, including the latest bestsellers and Kindle exclusive.

Alexa compatible:

No

colors:

Black and Twilight Blue

The Kindle Paperwhite is just like a normal Kindle, except that it is a lot better. Yes, it is more expensive than the standard model, but it is also waterproof, lightweight and packed with useful functions.

The Kindle Paperwhite comes with a glare-free screen that produces printed quality text, twice as much storage space as the previous generation, and a battery that lasts for weeks. It is also IPX8 classified to protect against accidental immersion in a maximum of two meters of fresh water for a maximum of 60 minutes. In short, you don’t have to worry if you are reading by the pool or in the bath.

You can seamlessly switch between reading and listening via Bluetooth-compatible speakers or headphones and choose from more than 5.5 million books, including the latest bestsellers, exclusive Kindle and more. You should probably invest in a case to keep your Kindle safe, but we will let you make that call.

Recommended for houses with or without existing doorbell • Works with telephone, tablet and PC • Rechargeable battery • 1080p HD video • Infrared night vision

Duration • Motion detection can be temperamental

Keep a close eye on the ins and outs with this premium video doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell 2

With Ring Video Doorbell 2 you can see, hear and speak to visitors from multiple devices.

Alexa compatible:

Yes

colors:

Satin nickel and Venetian bronze

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the most expensive product on this list, but that is because it improves the security of your home and security is not something that is cheap.

With this video doorbell you can watch over your house and open the door from your phone, tablet and PC. It sends you alerts when someone comes to the door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors around the world. It provides valuable peace of mind for those moments when you cannot be present.

It connects to selected Echo devices and Alexa devices, so that you get protection from the sound of your voice and is easily charged thanks to the quick-release battery. Some reviewers have noted that motion detection is not always completely reliable, but most comments are very positive.

