‘Something against Rovers, We want to win. I wouldn’t give a shit if it’s a game of fun.

It won’t be physical but it will be football this week. It is a game for which Keith Ward has been preparing for 20 years. Even when he packed the CD into the PlayStation to play FIFA 2000, he couldn’t have predicted what it was all about.

On Friday evening at 8 pm we have an unusual Derby match. Live streaming on the Balls.ie Facebook page in aid of Pieta House, Boh’s midfielder Ward takes on Shamrock Rovers colleague Aaron McEneff in a FIFA 2020 game.

“I’ve played FIFA all my life and Football Manager – I’m a bit of a nerd when it comes to that kind of stuff. I just got Salford into the Premier League in Football Manager!” says Ward.

“Some of the guys would love to [play] but when it comes to FIFA, they know I’m the big dog.

“Something against Rovers, we want to win. I wouldn’t give a shit if it’s a game of turf or hopscotch – I want to win.

“If we get a little banter out of it and get our fans a little bit over them, then it’s worth it.”

These extraordinary times gave Ward a few extra hours to hone the usefulness of his thumbs. Unlike some teammates, he has little interest in picking up new skills. “I don’t do yoga or learn to play the piano like Paddy Kirk. I’m too lazy to do things like that,” he says with a little sigh of thought.

Ward is still training for real life football. Bohs make sure everyone clocks their miles with GPS trackers – there’s no hiding out of the loop, nor among 20 others on the zoom.

June 19 – in pencil circular, not permanent marker – is the date targeted for the return of the League of Ireland action should the Covid-19 restrictions be sufficiently lifted. Ward is not optimistic about the date.

I’m starting JJ [Lunney] for our runs and I’m just thinking, ‘Am I doing this just because we do it or will we come back soon?’

Sometimes you run and you’re like, ‘Fuck this. If we don’t go back, why do I do that? ‘

I know we got a date, and you’d like to think we’ll be back in mid-June. It’s the unknown that’s the worst part. I would run all day if I knew we would be back next week or in three weeks.

To be honest, I’m very concerned, I think our season will be put off. I hear the pubs are still open until September or October. When you hear that a pub can’t open, how does a ground go?

I’m worried that our league might be in trouble. If each club was able to pay its players. The League of Ireland has struggled at the best of times. To go through something like this, there may be some clubs ready. I hope not to think.

I try to stay positive. I just can’t wait to get back to training. Walking every day, mixing with 20 boys, is hard to replace.

The possibility is the possibility behind closed doors, but for a league that lives on Torquitem, it would be like going into the desert without knowing where the next waterfall is. Ward thinks playing a Dublin Derby without fans would simply be “weird”.

“I played for the UCD for two or three years and I used to play for no one,” he says.

“To play a Bohs or Rovers or for something like that [without people] I would find it very strange.

“If it meant it helped the club, then I would, but personally I don’t think I would enjoy it. Playing for Bohs and playing League of Ireland, as happy as I feel playing in the league, I play like because I get to play in front of fans every week. And that’s all. If I didn’t play in front of fans. I would sign up for Swords Celtic tomorrow and play with my matches.

“It’s hard to know. If it was good for the club and it meant income coming in, you would just move on.”

Ward, not quite in the twilight of his career – early evening could be more precise – knows the number of seasons he has left, vis-à-vis those who come down.

“I’m like that, 30 this year, if I could get another two or three years out of my career, I would do well.

“Football is a short career. I have had an injury [injury] and missed football for a year. I have two or three bad years at the clubs. I am now at an age when I can’t afford to miss the year playing in football.

“When it comes to shutting down the season, I would be devastated.”

Bohemian FC’s Keith Ward will face Aaron McEneff of Shamrock Rovers in FIFA 2020 for the first virtual #DublinDerby at 8pm on Friday, April 24. The event, produced by Teneo, is streamed live on the Balls.ie Facebook page.

