Somerville, dual citizen, joins the Kiwi team

"There is no secret, the terrain of SCG is one of the best for effects in Australia," he said.

"Will offers something different to our other two team spinners with his right arm out of rotation and his height."

The SCG Trust has already stated that it expects the Sydney pitch to show its "characteristic" traits – that is, the spin.

Tourists had Todd Astle leg spinner on their team, but Somerville is believed to be able to extract more bounce and provide better accuracy, thus limiting the scoring rate of Australians.

Somerville, a dual citizen of Australia and New Zealand, made his Test debut last year and has 14 wickets averaging 25 in three Tests.

Born in Wellington, Somerville and his family moved to Sydney at the age of nine. He then attended Cranbrook School in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. He had played junior cricket in Sydney before returning to New Zealand for university, where he made his first class debut for Otago in 2005.

After completing his university studies, he returned to Sydney where he was a chartered accountant and played first year at the University.

He made his Sheffield Shield debut for the Blues in 2014-2015 and was the Blues' first-class first shooter with 35 wickets in seven games in 2016-2017. In 12 games at Sheffield in four seasons, he claimed 48 wickets at an average of 25.29. He also played for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.

However, tired of being trapped behind Nathan Lyon and Steve O & # 39; Keefe, in June 2018, he chose to return to New Zealand where he signed with the Auckland Aces in order to win the selection for the Black Caps.