Someone who was somehow not me has compiled a list of the appearances of VW beetles in video games

It’s a strange feeling that you get when you come across a project that looks so in your wheelhouse, that you start to wonder who else is hiding the hell in that wheelhouse that you thought was yours. I felt this when I came across this website, which seems to be dedicated to documenting every instance that a Volkswagen Beetle has appeared in a video game.

This really sounds like something that I would have done, but I didn’t. The other guy did that.

The page is fairly simple and maybe even rough in terms of layout and design and seems to have not been updated since 2008, so it is hardly a fully comprehensive list.

However, it is a great start and includes screenshots of all kinds of games with Beetles somewhere in them, from arcade classics where they simply appear in the background, such as in the arcade classic Double Dragon, which is documented in almost all of its different ports and conversions :

I enjoyed seeing the strange bicolor of Atari’s Paperboy:

And of course we all remember the many, many beetles of Sega’s OutRun that are buzzing all around you:

I’m pretty sure that the earliest example mentioned on the page of a beetle in a video game is the arcade game Super Bug of 1977 from Atari.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-N61Lacr9IGs&start=0" data-chomp-id="N61Lacr9IGs" data-recommend-id="youtube://N61Lacr9IGs" id="youtube-N61Lacr9IGs" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Although it seems that the actually nicely displayed (you know for a 16 x 16 matrix) is yellow, it is not real, because it uses a bit of colored transparency over the beetle, which always stays centered on the screen.

There are many games that I have never heard of, such as The Streets of Sim City from 1997, with some nice 3D beetles with few polygons:

I’m not sure who created this small archive, but I suspect it is German, based on the .de URL and some Käfer references on the page. It is not beautiful, but I am happy that this exists. There is something strange about scrolling through this simple page with screenshots of pixellated or polygon Volkswagens.

.