Someone used a slice of cheese as a bookmark and the library put it to shame on Twitter

As we learned from the chaotic evil: “Don’t you have a bookmark?” From 2019 onwards, many objects in this world are not intended to be placed between the paper pages of valuable reading material.

Bad bookmarks include everything from a pile of Chex mix or a puddle of vitamin water to a few Gushers fruit snacks and a piece of chicken. Most of the suggestions made on Twitter last year were jokes, so we skipped them, but it has recently come to our knowledge that an actual person once used a slice of cheese as a bookmark, which is absolutely unacceptable.

On Tuesday, the University of Liverpool library tweeted photographic evidence of this crime against books. “This is not a bookmark,” the account said, posting a cursed photo of a discolored, oily, old piece of cheese that is still wrapped in plastic.

The University of Liverpool social media manager continued to joke when he spoke to a pest controller about mice in the library, claiming he had no idea why the little creatures were sniffing around the books. This was, of course, before a literal slice of cheese was found in a library book. Now it’s starting to get a little bit more meaningful.

I speak to the pest control – “No buddy, I have no idea why we have mice in the library.”

* Takes a book and the cheese falls out *

– Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

The sight of this hideous and clearly aged piece of American cheese caught Twitter users’ interest, and it wasn’t long before the secret of this forgotten processed bookmark for dairy products sparked some kitschy tweets.

The library kicked it off by challenging some of the 100,000 members of #LibraryTwitter who wanted to add kitschy word games to their tweet. “We will choose the best word game and send the slice of cheese to the winner!” they explained.

Although we are surprised by the 100,000 likes, we know that we can always rely on #LibraryTwitter for some cheesy word games. We will choose the best word game and send the slice of cheese to the winner!

– Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 22, 2020

However, Library Twitter has taken on the challenge and also shared some of the terrible bookmarks they have found over the years. Spoiler alert: the thread became real … Gouda.

Camembert it when people do that. Unbrielievable.

– School of the Arts (@sotauol) January 21, 2020

I have a fresh one if you like? It might take me a while to get there, but I could wrap it up in a few Ice Age books should be fine🤪🤞 pic.twitter.com/451H0k8PO8

– L. McCrimmon (@CanuckstuckinAB), January 21, 2020

I’ve found sliced ​​tomatoes before.

– Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

Do you remember Finding Nemo when these three sharks gathered to say, “Fish are friends, not food?” For the purposes of this quote, you should regularly remember that slices of cheese are food and not bookmarks. I’m glad we had this chat!