Someone has to put Ford’s huge new Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 in a De Tomaso Pantera

Photo: RM Sotheby’s

The new huge 7.3-liter V8 from Ford will be a slow-running but durable engine for large pickups, but we have recently been informed of its adaptability and rather bizarre performance. If there is a destination for such an engine, it is the De Tomaso Pantera. Believe me.

But first the engine. Earlier this week, our buddy Rob Sorokanich outlined the change potential for Ford’s new monster engine on Road & Track. Apparently, although the new engine is only good for about 430 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque from the factory, basic mods can bring power up to 600 hp.

What is really exciting is the packaging of this new engine. Despite that huge displacement, the Godzilla is about the same size as a 351 Windsor V8 and actually a bit smaller than the five-liter Coyote that Ford currently fits with the F-150s and Mustangs. Our friend and Jalopnik employee Bozi Tatrevic has shown how many of the components of this engine are similar to those of Chevy’s LS family of V8s, as well as the potential for the Godzilla to fit into a Fox-body Mustang, what a good indication of how flexible this engine could be when it comes to swaps.

Now there is one problem. This engine is substantial. It is much heavier than an LS, a Coyote or a Cleveland. For most exchange candidates that is a problem. If you put one of these in a Fox body, you throw away the weight distribution and build something that is completely uncontrollable. But that is where the Pantera enters.

Unlike most exchange candidates, the engine is in a Pantera between the axles. We already know that it can handle a few different V8s that are similar in size and packaging to the 7.3-liter Godzilla, and in the Pantera the problem of weight distribution would be largely solved, even if the rest of the driving experience were to stay earlier. . difficult.

If you are concerned that the power that this new engine would drop into the Pantera would ruin the way it drives. The car was always incredibly difficult to handle. Just ask our friend Alex Goy. The only thing this exchange will do is to make an already fascinating example of Italian-American cooperation even more interesting, even if it doesn’t make it easier for the car to drive.

But there is more than just the stimulation of performance that leads people to put together motor exchange projects. There is the thought of imagining what could have been. The Pantera was always sold with Ford engines such as the 351 Windsor. If you wanted a De Tomaso in America, you had to go to your local Lincoln-Mercury dealer to pick up one. And when it comes to swaps, I am always a loser for continuity.

It seems strange to put a Chevy or Dodge V8 in a car that always has a Ford engine, so why not continue and put one in a Pantera?

