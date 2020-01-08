Someone drew seagulls, crushed them, killing at least 10 in Laurel

Loading...

Laurel police are looking for anyone who crashed seagulls at a mall on Saturday, killing at least 10 birds. The law, which was intentional, sparked strong reaction on Monday from buyers at the Laurel Plaza shopping center in Laurel, Maryland. “I feel like if you have the heart to do something like this, you have done everything you can to do something like that, you are a pretty sick person,” said worried citizen Amber Destefano. , someone entered a Dollar Tree, bought pre-prepared popcorn, spread it out in the parking lot to attract seagulls, and then run over them with a car. Laurel police Cpl. Laura Wilson helped a seagull with a broken wing. “I saw a circle, a small pile of 10 dead seagulls very close to each other. I heard a clicking noise while I was investigating, and it was then that I saw the injured seagull that I was able to save. This seagull very clearly had a fractured wing, “said Wilson. Wilson took this bird to a wildlife rescue center, but it was too late. The seagull is dead. “Poor birds, poor birds. I know a lot of people who love animals are really disappointed and upset,” said concerned citizen Peter Derry. “Some people might think they are just birds, but in the end, it is an innocent living creature. It is not necessary.” “I’m sad for them. They’re just taking care of their stuff. They thought they were getting a treat, and then you’re cheating on them in their death. It’s disgusting,” said Destefano. Police said there was no surveillance video of the parking lot, but they were working on a suspicious description. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals offers a $ 5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. “I was shocked. I have never seen anything like this in the six years that I have worked here and in my whole life. I have never seen a scene like this. It was badly pure badness. It takes a heartless person to do something like that, “said Wilson. The responsible person could face charges of cruelty to animals. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigating officer at 301-498-0092 or send an email to lwilson@laurel.md.us. People can also send advice to LPDtips@laurel.md.us or leave it anonymously at 301-498-7645.

Laurel’s police search for the person who bought pre-popped popcorn inside this dollar tree, spread it out in the parking lot to attract seagulls, and then run over those seagulls killing at least 10 #wbal pic. twitter.com/rVljgQlttm

– Kim Dacey WBAL (@kimdaceywbal) January 6, 2020

