Some video game landscapes are more impressive than the real thing

The journey around the world to explore foreign lands has its value. So does money. The same trip through a console that is already sitting in the living room is much less cheap. Chances are, this virtual world doesn’t include the crowds around too many tourist attractions. Travelers looking for an entire experience will still choose real life each time. They may not realize that virtual worlds have a secret weapon that makes them completely unique.

They benefit from artistic interpretation. Fantastic elements elevate the most boring landscapes. Handmade color schemes transform the mood of attractive destinations. When combined with an exciting story or addictive mechanics, these areas make sense. These elements help make video game landscapes more effective than in the real world.

10 All of Europe sewn into one universe

It is impossible to hit just one country or one culture from which Trine 4. has been drawn, although its architecture is reminiscent of other Renaissance buildings in Europe. Character designs match the same style. Adding magic creates more dramatic landscapes than it might look at the time or even now.

9 Witnesses of Japan in the past at Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The legendary sites of Japan are part of what attracts its visitors. Although it is no longer possible to follow these historic areas without the intervention of modern additions. In addition to Sekiro, a game that takes place in the Sengoku period when people looked like the above.

8 deserts on the trip are strawberry-pink

The graphics in Journey do not come close to imitating real life. That’s a good thing. Simplicity erases the hostile conditions that exist in a real desert. The artists went for whim. Smooth, sloping dunes and light fogs fill the players’ minds with a sense of peace instead of panic.

7 The natural structures of Behemoth in Iceland are recorded in their ownership

The negative classification of Death Stranding as sim walking is positive as long as this list goes. This means that game developers have spent a lot of time creating landscapes that are amazing enough to make the many hours they spend going up and down the hills visually fascinating.

6 We have never seen anything like this in New York

The city of New York looks like most would expect at the beginning of Control. All this recognizability comes out of the window when things become tripods and superpowers come in to play. It’s a representation of New York that has people who aren’t sure it’s still on Earth.

5 You do not need to endure the heat of the desert for this view

Red Dead Redemption 2 is another game that captures a world that no longer exists. The Wild West is gone. What remains are the major highways and power lines extending into uninhabited plains. Great admirers of the West will still find these sites interesting, although hollow without Western architecture or characters to fill them.

4 Madagascar seems utopian in an unsigned 4

Uncharted 4 is an action game as long as players keep their eyes away from the view for long enough to play it. These landscapes are real, but Responsible Travel admits it is difficult to travel to Madagascar. Unbearable forests and hostile rocks are not a problem for a fearless treasure hunter.

3 The real distant place could never be so cute

The colonization of space may sound romantic, but it is much more likely to involve many hot days running on dusty plains. Astroneer scans all of this with beautiful low-lying landscapes that eliminate harsh reality. We like it that way.

2 Horizon Zero Dawn’s Yellowstone Park is not what we know

The future depicted in Horizon Zero Dawn is neither that of the gray skyscrapers nor the ruined ruins. It’s somewhere in between. This combination of heavy machinery and non-filtered nature turns every landscape into something else. A real road trip to his locations in Arizona, Utah and Colorado would not be the same.

1 The deep sea does not seem so scary to Abzu

A dip in Abzu is a relaxing experience that immerses the player in his environment. This can be true for diving in the real world, not just for most people. The intense fears of shark attacks and the darkness of the depths of the ocean make it scary for the average person.

