Some Type of Auto Loan Crisis is in the making

Car lending in the midst of an economic collapse is never a good thing, as people stop paying their car loans for diverting money to more immediate needs such as food and housing. This collapse is no different.

Exhibit A: Credit Acceptance, one of the largest subprime lenders in the country (and one of the most unfavorable). He should have said in a report presented yesterday to the Securities and Exchange Commission:

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, state governments have implemented guidelines for social spacing, travel bans and restrictions, quarantine, shelter orders and arrests. These actions have caused economic hardship in the sectors in which they have been implemented and have led to increased unemployment and have caused many consumers to delay payments or reallocate resources, which has led to a significant decrease in our collections.

In short: an indeterminate number of people have stopped paying on their loan loans, the full extent of which Credit Acceptance cannot yet reveal.

If all of this is to wait a bit – the Credit Acceptance deal gives money to people who couldn’t join in the long run – a slightly more alarming situation is in a different relationship this week.

Piece B: Ally Financial, which was founded more than a century ago as General Motors’ lending arm. It has been known as GMAC until, er, the last economic crisis about a decade ago, a few years after GM sold a majority stake in the business. Today by volume it is one of the largest auto lenders in the country; On Monday, he said many of his most reliable loans were no longer reliable.

From Bloomberg:

Ally Financial Inc. stated that 25% of its self-pay customers had requested deferred payments, and the vast majority had never been delinquent before.

Of the 1.1 million borrowers who have applied for tolerance, more than three-quarters have never requested a deferral before and 70% have never had a late payment with Ally, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer LaClair told analysts at a conference call on Monday.

Exhibit C: Lenders like Volkswagen Credit, which said last week it was giving up six-month payments for some people who lost their jobs because of the virus. I am a preventative admission that you cannot get blood from a stone, I suppose. But it also came with some stipulations:

To qualify, unemployment must not have happened before the first 90 days of ownership. The client must have lost his job for economic reasons and unemployment assistance should be collected. Clients must also be employed full time for at least 12 consecutive weeks of job loss. The offer is good for 12 months from the date of purchase.

The program does not cover rentals, and is not available in New York.

Loan arms of most other large builders also offer different deferral plans for borrowers, delaying payments until the end of the loan. Edmunds says most lenders prefer to deal with clients in the event. The best thing you can do if you cannot make your payment is to reach out and try a deal. My own fear that more and more borrowers are not even able to afford it.

