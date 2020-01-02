Some suggestions for technical resolutions for the New Year

Loading...

In 2015, I asked if you had any resolutions for the new technological year and I made a few suggestions:

Make the transition to a paperless life

Have a digital clearance

Engage in Inbox Zero

Protect your digital life properly

Treat yourself to a new toy

All of these are still relevant today, but I thought I would make new suggestions this year…

Go on an application and notifications regime

I did it myself last year, and it’s one of the best things I have done to ensure that my technology meets my needs rather than the other way around. Especially when it comes to rationing notifications.

I have adopted the “if in doubt, turn off notifications” approach. For example, no Twitter alerts. I mainly use it for work, when I sit in front of my Mac with TweetDeck in front of me, so there is no reason for alerts on my phone. No podcast alerts – there are always things to listen to when I’m in the mood, I don’t need to be alerted when new episodes are coming. No Dark Sky – I check the weather when I care. No eBay even when I sell items – I only want to know when they are sold, not live auction updates. Etc.

I have also disabled badges on most applications. Especially those who annoyed me anyway. I kept them for several things, like Facebook (that’s my only weakness on social media), but I disabled them for the vast majority of the apps left on my phone.

The result of all this? My phone seems to be a quieter part of my world. The alerts do not flash constantly. I don’t have a long stream of notifications to scroll through on the lock screen when I take it out of my pocket. I do not have a mass of applications with these small red dots demanding all that I look at them. I feel like this is what it should be now: a device that is there to serve me, rather than the other way around.

Offer old technology

I suspect that most of us have older devices lying around that we no longer use. Make 2020 the year of your good use.

There is probably a friend or family member who will appreciate it. Perhaps there is a youth club or other charity that would welcome a gadget that you never use? Or just bring things to your local charity store.

Cleaning old gadgets eliminates clutter in your life and brings pleasure to someone else.

Be a better citizen online

We’ve all done it: we’re engaged in a stupid online chat with someone. It starts as a simple disagreement, then gradually descends into insults or simply unnecessary back and forth. Let 2020 be the year you decide to stay away from stupid arguments. If someone annoys you online, block them.

Also be responsible when you share links. Especially with political issues, check the facts before posting. And if you see erroneous information online, you only need to post a link to an authoritative source of correct information. We can all play a role in fighting false information, whether it is unintentional or deliberate.

Take better care of your safety

If you have passwords reused between sites, 2020 is the year you change them. If 2FA is available for one of the services you are using and you are not already using it, activate it (preferably not the SMS option). If you connect to anything over public Wi-Fi, use a VPN. Don’t procrastinate with security updates, install them when prompted or at the end of the day.

Give yourself a project

It doesn’t have to be technology related, but most projects these days are likely to involve technology in one way or another. Learn a new skill. Teach someone a skill. Do something. Create an app. Write a book.

Find something that will engage and excite you this year, and will bring you satisfaction when you finish it.

Finally, set yourself a health goal

The latter is not directly related to technology either, but technology can be of great help. Whether it’s to lose weight, exercise more, eat healthier, spend less time sitting or sleep more, set a specific goal, then use Activity, Health and other apps to track your progress.

Do you like any of these? Or have you already made your own New Year’s resolutions? Please share in the comments.

cartoon xkcd used under license. Other images: Shutterstock.

