“Some people were confused” about his commentary on media license, says Guilbeault

OTTAWA – The minister responsible for the revision of the Canadian broadcasting and telecommunications sector is trying to assure Canadians that the federal government is not preparing for licensing news shops.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault today called a press conference to clarify comments he made in an interview broadcast this weekend, in which he said the government would ask the media to get a permit.

His remarks led to a social media fire storm, fueled by opposition conservatives, about the prospect that the government uses licensing requirements to censor news content.

Guilbeault says he did not refer to news organizations when he spoke about media, but rather about organizations that produce and distribute cultural content.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says that Guilbeault did not reduce his comments far enough and said there is still uncertainty about the government’s plans to revise Canadian broadcasting and telecommunications laws.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020.

The Canadian press