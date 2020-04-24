Some Olympic boxing hopes only took another day

In tears, Nadine Apetz asked herself, “Why not another day?”

The German boxer waited four years, and the ticket to the Tokyo Olympics was terribly close when a qualifying tournament in London was suspended due to a coronavirus outbreak.

“One day is longer and I may have already had it,” said Apetz, a 34-year-old from Vilnius with a doctorate in neuroscience. “I cried because I was so frustrated. You are so close to your biggest goal and everything has stopped. “

The pandemic has forced many Olympic hopes to wait for it, but the delay has been particularly painful for European boxers who were on the verge of qualifying last month. The few were just one victory.

In the copper box, the competition was stopped after three days. The Tokyo Games were soon postponed for one year and are now scheduled to open in 2021. July 23

“They probably shouldn’t have started it,” Apetz said, pointing to a threat to public health.

Fighters, including Apetz, Emilie Sonvico of France and Charley Davison of the UK, won the opening battles. If they win another, they will qualify.

Similarly, the athletes Luke McCormack from Great Britain and Nikolai Terteryan from Denmark can be, and their healthier brothers Pat McCormack and Sebastian Terteryan can guarantee places for two more victories.

The London competition lasted long enough to get into 16 boxers. Among them was British featherer Peter McGrail.

“You see Tokyo 2020 there,” he wrote on Instagram, after which the virus was described.

There are still sixty-one points in Europe.

“It was so painful for me,” said Sonvico, 31, who, like Apetz, was going to fight again on Day 4, leaving London empty-handed. “It’s hard because we have to get back to training. It’s a lot of work, a lot of sacrifices. “

Like other athletes, they also have practical challenges in location. Davison, a flywheel that postponed previous Olympic aspirations to start a family, trains at home, raising three young children together.

Apetz is trying to complete his PhD in neuroscience by studying brain stimulation in Parkinson’s disease.

Sonvico is a gendarmerie investigator performing police duties, but under French military jurisdiction. She was on holiday with the national team, but it had to end soon.

“If it’s okay, I’ll need another year,” Sonvico said, using a rowing machine and a heavy bag in the south of France at home. “It simply came to our notice then. The president of the French (boxing) federation is asking the gendarmerie to see what we can do. ”

Both Apetz and Sonvico set goals in Tokyo only in part – to play – and each other was added after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. There will be five classes for women at the Tokyo Games; the men’s sections were reduced from 10 to eight.

Sonvico’s representation of his country is like a continuation of a family tradition. Her father spent his career in the military.

“I’ve lived with a little girl in a French uniform since I was a little girl,” she said. “It is very important to me”.

Ninth in the 2019 World Championships, Sonvico could become a professional after the Olympic cycle.

“People say I fight like Mike Tyson,” she said.

Any athlete who has already made it to Tokyo has been assured of retaining their seats until 2021. The International Olympic Committee’s working group overseeing boxing said that the European qualification, when redistributed, would “pick from where it was suspended” and that other boxers had won. will not be suitable.

Qualifying tournaments in Africa and Asia / Oceania took place before the competition in London, which started on March 14th.

The Turkish Boxing Federation said at least two of its boxers and coach tested positive for the virus after the London incident. However, the IOC working group said that “it is impossible to know the source of the infection”.

Apetz, a bronze medalist at the 2018 World Championships and a six-time national champion, is scheduled to fight 6-foot-long 38-year-old Polish South player Karolina Koszewska, who won gold at the 2019 European Games.

Apetz, which describes itself as a “smart boxer,” planned to end the march in 2016, but its national team has asked it to continue once the fire weight is included in the Tokyo program.

Until recently, Apetz limited himself to yoga classes in a cramped apartment in Cologne and a bit of jogging. The relaxed rules now allow her to train in the gym, but the numbers are limited, so there are no partner exercises or sparring classes.

Due to preferential restrictions, German athletes can return to serious training faster than others, but Apetz expects this not to be the case.

“It’s not what the Olympic spirit is,” she said. “You want to make money.”

