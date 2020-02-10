Some of the reactions to Eminem’s appearance at the Oscars were hilarious

Rapper Eminem had a surprising appearance on the Oscar stage last night. Photo credit: @ ImageCollect.com / StarMaxWorldwide

Rapper Eminem had a surprising appearance last night at the Academy Awards.

As the cameras panned through the audience at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, many viewers at home noticed the different reactions of the audience, which consisted of the elite of the entertainment world, to Eminem’s appearance.

The 47-year-old Detroit rapper appeared at the 92nd Academy Awards with a rousing appearance of his hit Lose Yourself, which was released in 2002 and featured in the soundtrack of the 2002 film 8 Mile.

8 Mile followed young and emerging white rapper Jimmy Smith Jr., also known as B-Rabbit, played by Eminem. He won the award for best original song for Lose Yourself in 2003 and the song remains one of his most famous tracks.

Many in the audience were surprised when Eminem took the stage at the Oscars to perform one of his old songs. Despite the confused and uncomfortable reactions, the audience appreciated his performance and gave him a standing ovation.

Watch the video below to see some stars’ reactions at last night’s Academy Awards.

Audience reactions to Eminem

Billy Eilish looked confused while Martin Scorsese seemed to fall asleep in his seat in the middle of the performance. Idina Menzel had an expression that was a mixture of confusion and intense concentration, as if she was trying to understand an amazing spectacle.

Others seemed to enjoy the performance as they enthusiastically turned to the rhythm.

Martin Scorsese Billie Eilish

🤝

Twitter is responding

The reactions on Twitter were mixed. While some fans liked Eminem’s appearance, others wondered why he was at the Oscars and performed a track for which he received an award 18 years ago.

Eminem reacts

However, Eminem later answered the questions of why he appeared at 2020 Oscars with posts on his Twitter and Instagram accounts

Although he won the award for best original song for Lose Yourself in 2003, he did not attend the award ceremony that year. According to reports, Eminem did not participate because he believed he had a chance to win.

So he returned 18 years later to give the performance he missed at the 2003 75th Academy Awards.

After his appearance, Eminem thanked the organizers on Twitter and Instagram for returning for the appearance that he had missed 18 years ago.

“Look, if you still had a chance … Thanks for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here. “

Eminem made history in 2003 as the first hip-hop artist to receive the Oscar for best original song.