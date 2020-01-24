Some of the rare Porsches from the explosion of the Ingram collection appear on salvage auction sites

In April of last year, one of the world’s best Porsche collections, the Ingram Collection, was badly damaged when a natural gas explosion destroyed the building next to the collection in Durham, NC. This collection contained many rare and incredibly valuable old 356s and 911s as well as Speedsters and all sorts of amazing things, and some of these cars were very badly damaged in the explosion. Now they appear on salvage auction websites and are probably still far too expensive for anyone I know.

Our friends on the auction site for battered and unrecognizable cars in Copart have some entries of cars that are clearly from the collection, pretty messed up, but as air-cooled Porsche are likely to still sell for crazy money.

There is this beautiful 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster:

I mean, really, it’s not that bad! A few hours with a rubber mallet and a can of Krylon, a couple of air fresheners, and you’re in business!

The engine is remarkably intact too! I should see if I can just get it in the back of my beetle.

I’m a little surprised that they seem to have lost the key, but the good news is that the main damage is in one place, according to the table: ALL OVER.

The retail value is $ 295,000. Bidding has not started yet, so there is still a chance that you can get it for $ 1,500, for example!

This 1960s 356B has the much rarer notchback-style body – a Reutter coupe, although the explosion had increased that step considerably. It’s really more of a crater than a notch now.

It is said to be available for retail at $ 395,000 and to report primary damage as TOP / ROOF and secondary damage as ALL OVER. So I think that’s worse than the Speedster up there.

This 1964 Porsche 356C already offers up to $ 75,500, and although the body is pretty bad, the engine looks pretty intact, and I assume that this is still a thing in the crazy world of air-cooled Porsche collecting can be pretty good deal.

It is quite difficult to see some of these cars in this condition. While I’m technically certain that cars aren’t sentimental and can’t really feel, it’s hard not to have any false sympathy for this 1959 356A Carrera GT that won the Porsche Corporate Award at Amelia Insel in 2018:

… and is now here:

I mean, that’s a pretty dramatic change in happiness. It’s like being the Prince of Monaco and a disembodied voice coming out of a box of cigars.

But who knows, this could be the opportunity you were looking for. Maybe, just maybe, your $ 3,300 bid will cost the very damaged $ 1,850,000 Carrera GT, and you’ll be able to cut out that battered roof and replace it with the hatch of an old Ford Aspire and finally to have your dream car.

Happy bidding!