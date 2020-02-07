Some N.H. voters are reluctant to talk about gender. Others seize the opportunity.

In recent months, the Coylewright family’s house stood out on Hanover’s busiest road. It didn’t just have one candidate sign. It had three for a few months.

“Amy, Warren and Kamala Harris,” recalls Willa Coylewright, a fifth grade, referring to Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, who has since stopped the race.

Willa watched the debates with her sister in sixth grade Angel and even set off with their father.

And they have noticed something of the American presidency. It was even visible on a place mat in their house.

“I remember looking at it and seeing that there were no women, and I was really surprised that there had been no female presidents,” says Angel.

The Coylewrights often talk about gender and sexism.

Their father, Jeremy Coylewright, gets his master’s degree online while taking care of them and their brother.

Their mother is an interventional cardiologist, a field that consists of only 4% women. They say they are all proud of the work their mother does.

“I think it’s cool that she is the leader and she is the teacher, and she teaches everyone to do things like this,” Angel said.

“So sometimes those are stories about mother coming home and getting a surprising reaction from patients,” oh, you’re the one who replaced my stent? “” Jeremy said. “And the children said,” why were they surprised by that? ““”

Jeremy says they all agreed that if a woman were to become president, that could encourage more women in positions of politics and leadership, and that would be good for the country – for both women and men.

“I think it’s just to have parity in terms of leadership representation. Again, that’s not something we’ve ever had – in terms of equality with women in power,” Jeremy said.

The Coylewrights have decided who they support. So now they only have the Klobuchar signs in their garden. They think she is the most eligible.

But in the end, with talented women applying for the presidency, Jeremy says it makes sense to vote for one of the women.

And so, amidst the cluster of green signs, Jeremy is made by hand. It says: “Get out of the way Joe & Bernie & Billionaires”

The handmade plate from Jeremy Coylewright, amid plates for Amy Klobuchar. (Daniela Allee / NHPR)

“I really enjoy seeing that sign about eliminating men so that women have a better chance of being elected,” said Mary Jane Mulligan, a representative of the Hanover state. She says she sees that sign every time she drives out of town.

Mulligan describes herself as a baby boomer, and she also believes that a country that is mostly female should be led by a woman.

But she notices that some of her colleagues are reluctant to talk about how gender factors decide to vote for who.

“Some will say that I am sexist because I want to put a woman in the White House,” she said. “Others will say,” Oh, I’m not voting for a woman. I don’t vote for anyone based on their gender. I base it on their ideas. “”

A poll last week reports that nearly 71% of Democrats and Independence say they feel comfortable with a female candidate, but only 33% believe that their neighbors would be.

“It’s that moment when I wish you could just close your eyes and read your resume. Then I want you to blindly choose something, and then it’s surprising that it’s a woman,” said Brittney Joyce, a resident of Hanover knocking on doors for Elizabeth Warren with her husband.

The two were not always Warren supporters. They started as a gung-ho for Joe Biden.

But after looking at the first debate, learning more about the candidate’s platform and making contact with Warren’s personal story, the two decided they were ready.

However, because they knock on doors, there are times when the couple hears that a woman cannot win this election. They have a strategy to tackle that.

“Sometimes I will say:” What are the characteristics you are looking for? “

People respond with experience or a history of duality.

“You know you’re talking about a woman who happens to be Elizabeth Warren or the other way around,” Brittney will point out.

Her husband, Brian, acknowledges that it can be difficult to shift the conversation, but this is a start.

“I think the best way is to say what kind of person you would like to choose, trying to pull back some layers of that bias,” he said.

When they talk to friends and family, they also come across what they see as sexism, such as when a relative said they didn’t like Warren’s hair or a friend didn’t like her tone.

“I’m so fond of it, I want to point out that we would never say that about a man, right?” She said.

“We never talk about the appearance of a man,” says Brian.

Brittney says she gets tired of comments like this that women take a closer look at. She says it’s something she and other ambitious women have been through for a long time – all the way back to the high school student council.

“You would run against the really popular guys who had no experience, but they were loud and they sported and they made friends. And you like that, but I’ve planned everything, “she said,” I’ve done every car wash; I painted every poster; I have been to every meeting of the school board. “

“Why is this just a popularity contest?” She said.

In this way she says, the research, the conversations and finding those nuggets that she and her husband can return to – everything that serves a higher purpose: showing people that a woman can lead the country and try to change the way we are talking about gender.

This story is a production of the New England News Collaborative and was originally published by New Hampshire Public Radio.