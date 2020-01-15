Some Iraqis want foreign troops to leave, but the US, Canada and allies don't seem to be going anywhere quickly

File from 2017 of Canadian special forces soldiers, left and right, speak with Peshmerga hunters at an observation post, Monday, February 20, 2017 in Northern Iraq.

Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Even if Iraqi politicians call for foreign troops, including Canada’s military, to leave their country, NATO countries are preparing for an expanded role in the state of the Middle East.

US officials are discussing with NATO US President Donald Trump’s request to do more in the region.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan ended Tuesday a NATO meeting in which Denmark announced that it would take over command of the alliance training mission in Iraq from Canada by the end of 2020.

“We are committed to helping build a stable Iraq and preventing Daesh from re-appearing,” said Sajjan, referring to the extremist group also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant or ISIL.

NATO’s decision to continue in Iraq comes only a few days after the Iraqi parliament voted to launch foreign troops from the country.

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, has asked the Americans to work out a step-by-step plan for the withdrawal of 5,200 American soldiers in the country. This follows street protests in which Iraqis called on both Iran and the US and its Western allies to leave.

The Iraqis are upset because they are trapped in battles between US forces and Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

But what the Iraqis or their politicians want does not seem to play a role in US or NATO decision-making.

The US government has rejected any request to its soldiers to leave and has even refused to discuss the issue. Instead, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the soldiers will continue to train Iraqi security forces to combat ISIL.

The Canadian forces had temporarily suspended their training activities in Iraq due to an increase in tensions due to the recent American murder of a prominent Iranian general in Baghdad.

The parliamentary voice of Iraq, under pressure from Shiite legislators representing the majority of the population, is non-binding and it is now up to the Iraqi government to formally request a withdrawal of foreign troops. Kurdish and Sunni lawmakers want US and NATO forces to continue to fight ISIL, as well as Iranian influence in the country.

Asked if Canada would comply with an Iraqi request to leave foreign forces, the Prime Minister’s office responded with an internet link to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent news conference on Iran and the downing of a Ukrainian plane. That press conference focused on Iran’s recognition that it was destroying the aircraft, killing everyone on board, including 57 Canadians. There was no discussion about the request from the Iraqi parliament.

But last week asked if Canadian troops are still welcome in Iraq, Trudeau told reporters that the Iraqi people and politicians recognize the importance of having international support in combating ISIL / Daesh. “There are clear questions about what that will look like in the future, but there is recognition that stability must be guaranteed and Daesh must be prevented in Iraq,” he explained.

The Canadian army has around 500 staff in Iraq. Some have been assigned to what the Canadian forces call Operation Impact, while others are part of a NATO training mission. Canadian military personnel are training and advising Iraqi troops.

They have been there since the fall of 2014, when Prime Minister Stephen Harper committed Canadian fighter jets and special forces for the war against ISIL. Trudeau withdrew the jets but increased the number of Canadian soldiers on the ground.

Iraq has been in chaos since 2003, when the US invaded and claimed that its then leader Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. That American claim turned out to be untrue and in the following years more than 200,000 Iraqi civilians were killed when various factions fought both against the Americans and against each other.

Peggy Mason, president of the Rideau Institute, said the main underlying goal of Canada’s mission in Iraq is that the federal government can assess the US and avoid criticism Canada is not doing enough defense. But that position is no longer tenable, she noted, as tensions between Iran and the US increase.

“Our goals, which would be successful, and how military training meets the broader need to vastly improve Iraqi governance in general, have never been clearly announced by the Canadian government,” said Mason, a former disarmament ambassador in Brian Mulroney’s conservative prime minister. government. “Now that the Iraqi parliament has voted to expel foreign forces, it is time for our government to tell the Canadian public what we are doing in Iraq and why.”

Canada’s military involvement in Iraq, according to defense figures, is expected to cost more than $ 1 billion in taxpayers by the end of March.

In response to the voice of the Iraqi parliament, Trump said that he would punish Iraq, an American ally, with substantial sanctions if foreign troops were to blame. Trump also said he wants Iraq to pay back the US for his military presence in the country.

In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US government threatens to close the Iraqi New York bank account where international oil sales revenues are retained if it forces US troops.

Trump also sets the stage for an extensive NATO presence in Iraq. Trump commented that he even came up with a name for the new force, which he claimed NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg was very enthusiastic about. “NATO, and then you have ME, the Middle East,” Trump explained. “They would call it NATOME. I’m good at names. “